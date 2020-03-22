The 6 God Test Negative After Hanging With Nets’ Kevin Durant

Last week, TMZ Sports reported Toronto Raptors superfan Drake was hanging out with Kevin Durant last week after the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets game in Los Angeles. The two were spotted at Nice Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Last Week Durant announced that he was one of four Nets players to test positive for the Coronavirus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic.

Per CNN, “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets said in a statement.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health, and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization, and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Drake self Quarantine in Home While Waiting on Results of his Test

On March 17, 2020, Drake posted a video on the basketball court in his Toronto home, according to TMZ Sports. The ‘In My Feelings’ artist, added the caption My life for the next however long.”

The Los Angeles Lakers were the last team that played the Nets, and it would later announce that of their two players had contracted the virus. Bring the infected players to ten after the announcement that Celtics guard Marcus Smart had tested positive.

On Saturday morning, while on Ingram Live with his father, Drake revealed to the world that he was Coronavirus free. He was excited to share the new obviously and understandable. He like many celebs are now on the asymptomatic list, who somehow were able to take the test due to their status. Many have found it nearly impossible to get tested around the country.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio chimed in and Tweet the message, “We wish them a speedy recovery,” the mayor wrote. “But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick. https://t.co/7uQlL3zc7Z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded to Blasio, “It’s unfortunate we’re at this point in society where it’s triage when it comes to testing, which is a fundamental issue obviously as there are insufficient tests,” Silver said on ESPN Wednesday night. “I’d only say in the case of the NBA, we’ve been following the recommendations of public health officials.”

Adam Silver responds to Bill De Blasio's criticism of the NBA's speedy Coronavirus testing: pic.twitter.com/MUv2Xw8AlA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2020

President Trump was asked about the rich and powerful skipping the line to get get the test. He shared that it shouldn’t be that way, but “Perhaps that’s been the story of life,” Trump said during a briefing at the White House. “That does happen on occasion. And I’ve noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly.”