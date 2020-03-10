Giants Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks, Including Selection of Mr. Irrelevant

The New York Giants officially have 10 picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, following the NFL’s announcement of compensatory picks on Tuesday afternoon. Big Blue was awarded three selections, the highest pick being a third-rounder, 99th-overall pick in the draft, as compensation for losing safety Landon Collins last offseason.

The Giants also received two seventh-round compensatory picks, number 247 overall and number 255 overall, that latter being the infamous final selection of the entire class, otherwise known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to break down the specifics of what goes into awarding a compensatory pick, which can be seen below.

If you’re wondering about comp pick specifics, here is the breakdown of what teams lost and gained. pic.twitter.com/jtQf7c7sqQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

Interestingly enough, New York would have qualified for an additional compensatory pick, however, league rules mandate that only 32 compensatory picks be awarded per season.

Full Breakdown of Giants’ 2020 Draft Picks

In total, the Giants have will have 10 total picks heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, including an abundance of seventh-round picks, four to be exact.

New York also gets the benefit of landing a much-desired third-round pick, a selection thatGiants fans have been desperate for ever since Dave Gettleman decided to use their own third-round pick as a way to acquire the services of Leonard Williams in a mid-season trade in 2019.

Rd 1 – Pick #4

Rd 2 – Pick #36

Rd 3 – Pick #99 (compensatory)

Rd 4 – Pick #110

Rd 5 – Pick #150

Rd 6 – Pick #183

Rd 7 – Pick #218

Rd 7 – Pick #238 (from NO/Eli Apple Trade)

Rd 7 – Pick #247 (compensatory)

Rd 7 – Pick #255 (compensatory)

Comp Picks Strengthen Giants’ Possibility of Landing Ngakoue

As reported numerous times throughout the past few weeks, Jacksonville Jaguars’ disgruntled edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and the Giants have, at the very least, minimal mutual interest with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan going as far as stating that Ngakoue “wants to be a Giant.“

However, with reports that Jacksonville plans to use their franchise tag on Ngakoue, the only likely way the defensive end finds his way to New York is through a trade.

Thankfully, the NFL approved the ability to trade compensatory picks back in 2017, meaning the Giants’ third-round pick, 99th overall, can prove to be extremely crucial to solidifying their pass rush.

While you would believe that a player of Ngakoue’s talents would warrant more than a third-round pick, the Jags did just ship off perennial pro bowl cornerback AJ Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a meager fourth-round selection.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT: Giants Opt For Speed in Latest Mock Draft