Recently Tagged Jaguars Pass Rusher ‘Wants to be a New York Giant’: Report

Yannick Ngakoue has not been a happy camper over the past year or so in Duval County. Unsurprisingly, the 2017 Pro Bowler’s joy did not grow upon hearing that the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to franchise tag the defender on Monday, a move that was certainly against his wishes.

The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere. -91 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 2, 2020

The initial move certainly did not sit well with Ngakoue, but may have been an even more crushing blow to New York Giants faithful, who’s team was reportedly in the running for the former University of Maryland standout were he to hit the open market.

However, there still appears to be hope on the horizon that the sack artist suits up for Big Blue next season, especially if Ngakoue gets his way.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Ngakoue Reportedly ‘Wants to be a New York Giant’

We’ve known for some time know that the Giants have been interested in acquiring Ngakoue, as the team has constantly been attached to the pass-rusher’s name throughout the early parts of this offseason. We’ve also known that Ngakoue has shared at least some similar interest in taking his talents to New York next season. Yet apparently, Ngakoue is not only interested in being a Giant, he “wants to be a Giant” this according to ESPN insider Jordan Raanan.

Then there is Yannick Ngakoue, the disgruntled pass-rusher who wants to be a Giant but will receive the franchise tag from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter. It will take a sign-and-trade deal for the Giants to land Ngakoue. One NFL executive put the price for him at a first-round pick or two second-round picks, the latter more feasible given the Giants select No. 4 overall in the NFL draft.

Ngakoue May Come Cheaper Than Anticipated

As Adam Schefter of ESPN recently reminded us, Yannick Ngakoue is not only a menace at getting after the passer (37.5 career sacks), he’s also a turnover machine, having forced 14 fumbles over the past four seasons, the fourth-highest total in football over that span.

A player of that caliber, one who will be just 25-years of age come the start of next season, would appear to carry a hefty asking price were he to be made available on the trade market, or at least one would think.

Ahead of the 2019 season, a then 26-year old Jadeveon Clowney riding a three-year Pro Bowl streak was shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks for a meager third-round pick, along with a few roster-fillers.

Trai Turner, a 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowl guard, was just dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers in a straight-up player for player trade in which the Panthers received Russell Okung, an aging, injury-prone offensive tackle.

Lastly, the Jaguars may have already shown their hand in terms of placing price tags on highly thought-of players. On Monday, perennial Pro Bowl corner AJ Bouye was shipped out of Jacksonville in exchange for a fourth-round pick from the Denver Broncos.

So, while many have been harping on the fact that the G-Men don’t have a second-round pick due to the Leonard Williams trade, their third-round pick may actually do the trick when it comes to bringing Ngakoue to New York.

READ NEXT: ESPN Pegs Amari Cooper as a Fit With Giants