Giants Eyeing Super Bowl Champ as Daniel Jones’ Backup: Report

For the majority of the 2019 NFL season, New York Giants all-time great and potential future NFL Hall of Famer Eli Manning served as the team’s backup quarterback to rookie Daniel Jones. Certainly not a bad second option to have.

Since then, Manning has decided to call it a career after 16 storied seasons with the franchise, leaving Giants faithful a tad morose, but more importantly, leaving a glaring hole behind Jones on the team’s depth chart.

Giants Interested in QB Matt Moore

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY has reported that the New York Giants have shown interest in bringing in journeyman quarterback Matt Moore to compete for the backup role behind Daniel Jones this coming season.

Moore, most recently served as Patrick Mahomes’ backup during the Kansas City Chiefs’ eventual Super Bowl LIV run, starting two games in place of Mahomes while the QB was working his way back from a knee injury. Moore went 1-1 in those games, tossing three touchdowns to zero interceptions, while tallying a completion percentage of nearly 70%.

Moore Would Battle With Alex Tanney For the QB2 Gig

The Giants recently picked up the contract option for quarterback Alex Tanney who has bounced around the Giants depth chart between QB2 and QB3 during his time with New York, attempting just one pass since joining the team in May of 2018 following his release from the Titans.

Certainly one would think that Moore, a player who’s proven capable of winning in this league and has at times proven to be teams’ best option at the position, would serve as a drastic upgrade of Tanney.

The 35-year old Moore has appeared in 55 games during his 13-year pro career, including stints with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Giants Re-Signing Special Teams Ace Cody Core

Speaking of reserve players, the New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Cody Core, who served as one of the team’s top special teams performers a season ago, this according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Core, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, was claimed off of waivers last season and quickly asserted himself as a mainstay among the Giants’ special teams.

Core appeared in all 16 games with Big Blue in 2019, leading the team with eight special teams tackles.

Here’s what former Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur had to say about Core’s play back in December of last season. “He’s not unsung in our view. Part of why we brought him here was because he’s had an impact his whole career on special teams, and I think this year is no different.”

While the Giants coaching staff has endured a drastic overhaul this offseason, Core will have the benefit of once again working with special teams coach Thomas McGaughey, who is one of the lone holdovers from the previous regime.

