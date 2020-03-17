Darrelle Revis, Chad Johnson Among Strong Reactions to Tom Brady’s Departure From Patriots

After 20 years in Foxborough, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is taking his talents elsewhere. The 42-year-old announced the news Tuesday morning, complimenting the franchise, teammates, fans and of course head coach Bill Belichick in the process.
A portion of the future Hall-of-Famer reads: “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you and to have the memories we created together.”
NFL Players React to Brady’s Revelation
As when most news hits social media, there was no shortage of Twitter reactions by players Brady has either played with, against or have simply admired the former Michigan Wolverine from afar.
Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson predicted a Brady-Antonio Brown reunion next season.
This story is developing.