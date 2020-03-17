Darrelle Revis, Chad Johnson Among Strong Reactions to Tom Brady’s Departure From Patriots

After 20 years in Foxborough, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is taking his talents elsewhere. The 42-year-old announced the news Tuesday morning, complimenting the franchise, teammates, fans and of course head coach Bill Belichick in the process.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

A portion of the future Hall-of-Famer reads: “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you and to have the memories we created together.”

NFL Players React to Brady’s Revelation

As when most news hits social media, there was no shortage of Twitter reactions by players Brady has either played with, against or have simply admired the former Michigan Wolverine from afar.

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

I don’t like Tom Brady leaving. It’s gives me Joe Montana Vibes. It can only be right to me if he goes to San Fran. That would be dope! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 17, 2020

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson predicted a Brady-Antonio Brown reunion next season.

Excited to see @tombrady & @AB84 wreck shit up with the _________ next year 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 17, 2020

Good morning patriots fans lol #KeepPounding — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 17, 2020

I guess all good things to truly come to an end! What an era for TB12 in New England! You can only grow but so much in the same soil👊🏾 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 17, 2020

This story is developing.