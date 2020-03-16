Buccaneers to Make Aggressive Bid For Patriots QB Tom Brady: Report

Just hours away from opening day of NFL free agency on March 18, Tom Brady’s destination is still largely an unknown – but the picture is coming into focus. Both the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have been ruled out of contention for the New England Patriots‘ 42-year-old quarterback in the past two days, while a handful of teams remain in the mix.
According to multiple reports from around the league, including NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established themselves as a legitimate suitor for Brady’s services.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
The Patriots remain firmly in the running to re-sign the six-time Super Bowl champion, who is scheduled to hit the open market for the first time in his 20-year career. However, a pair of AFC competitors out west – the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders – can not yet be ruled out.
READ NEXT: Patriots Targeting Former First-Round Tight End in Free Agency: Report
For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata