Buccaneers to Make Aggressive Bid For Patriots QB Tom Brady: Report

Just hours away from opening day of NFL free agency on March 18, Tom Brady’s destination is still largely an unknown – but the picture is coming into focus. Both the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have been ruled out of contention for the New England Patriots‘ 42-year-old quarterback in the past two days, while a handful of teams remain in the mix.

According to multiple reports from around the league, including NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established themselves as a legitimate suitor for Brady’s services.

I am told the Tampa Bay Bucs have made the intentions to Tom Brady loud and clear. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2020

I believe the #Buccaneers plan is to pull out the stops for Tom Brady. Beyond that, a #Saints source is convinced Teddy Bridgewater is a target in Tampa if Brady doesn’t happen. Saints believe in Teddy. But they also love Taysom’s ceiling. With Brees back, options were limited. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 16, 2020

Along with @MikeGiardi, @MikeReiss just reported on ESPN that the Buccaneers have made an aggressive bid for Tom Brady. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 16, 2020

The Patriots remain firmly in the running to re-sign the six-time Super Bowl champion, who is scheduled to hit the open market for the first time in his 20-year career. However, a pair of AFC competitors out west – the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders – can not yet be ruled out.

