Buccaneers to Make Aggressive Bid For Patriots QB Tom Brady: Report

Patriots QB Tom Brady will becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

Just hours away from opening day of NFL free agency on March 18, Tom Brady’s destination is still largely an unknown – but the picture is coming into focus. Both the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have been ruled out of contention for the New England Patriots‘ 42-year-old quarterback in the past two days, while a handful of teams remain in the mix.

According to multiple reports from around the league, including NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established themselves as a legitimate suitor for Brady’s services.

The Patriots remain firmly in the running to re-sign the six-time Super Bowl champion, who is scheduled to hit the open market for the first time in his 20-year career. However, a pair of AFC competitors out west – the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders – can not yet be ruled out.

