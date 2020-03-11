Ex-Patriot Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Debut Revealed

On Tuesday, Ryan Satin, who is The Editor-in-Chief of Wrestling Sheet, announced on WWE Backstage. “According to multiple sources, former NFL star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current Fox Sports NFL analyst, Rob Gronkowski, is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal.”

Per Satin, it is unclear on what exactly how Gronkowski will be used in the WWE, but “he could be making an appearance in the WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”

According to The Wrap, Gronk has officially signed with WWE and will be making his first appearance in the WWE since signing his contract will be on Smackdown Live on Fox on March 20, 2020.

Also, according to The Wrap, Gronk is due to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2020. WWE is planning to build a storyline for Gronk towards a future match.

Gronk’s Smackdown appearance makes major sense since he signed on with Fox as a football analyst back in October. According to a spokesman from Fox Sports via The Wrap, Gronk signed a multiple-year contract, and his football obligations will continue.

The last time Gronk was in a WWE ring as in 2017 for Wrestlemania 33, as reinforcements for his buddy Mojo Rawley, who also played in the NFL. The Wrap attempted to reach WWE for comment, but the wrestling company declined to comment on Gronk’s status with the entity.

Last April, WWE Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon, when interviewed by TMZ Sports, shared that the company would like to sign anyone with a big personality.

“Anybody who has a real big personality, McMahon said. “I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality.”

Gronk Retired From the NFL on March 24, 2019

Gronk retired from the NFL a little less than a year ago. WWE has suffered numerous hit financially due to ratings, over the last quarter or so, and is looking to have more of a mainstream feel and crossover to the company. Gronk will definitely provide that during his time with the company.

Over the course of his career in the NFL, the three-time Super Bowl winner recorded 521 career receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, 79 receiving touchdowns, the most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end with four. He also recorded the most postseason receiving touchdowns (12). While his 79 career touchdown catches rank him third all-time among tight ends. He also holds the postseason record 1,163 receiving yards, as he is ranked ninth all-time in playoff receiving yards, as a pass-catcher.

