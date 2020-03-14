Patriots Free Agent DT to Receive Second-Round Tender: Report

As the opening of the NFL’s free agent period on March 18 draws closer, activity around the New England Patriots is beginning to pick up steam. While there has been no official movement with QB Tom Brady, the Patriots have re-signed WR/ST Matthew Slater to a two-year deal and will reportedly target some other offensive weapons in the coming days.

Even with their special teams ace back in the fold, New England still needs to make decisions on its remaining unrestricted free agents and how (or if) they’ll allocate significant financial resources to core players such as S Devin McCourty, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Joe Thuney and OLB Jamie Collins.

On Friday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted the team’s intentions for one of their restricted free agents – DT Adam Butler. According to the respected Patriots beat reporter, the front office is expected to place a second-round tender on their 2017 undrafted free agent.

When the Patriots tender an offer to restricted free-agent DT Adam Butler, the expectation is that it will be the 2nd-round level. The reason: Butler entered the NFL undrafted, so if he was given the low tender, and signed to an offer sheet, there would be no compensation to NE. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 13, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

More from Sports Illustrated on what the tender means for Butler and the Patriots:

Because Butler went un-drafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017, if the Patriots placed the lowest round tender on him, which would be an original round tender, then they would receive no compensation if a team were to sign him during free agency. The next level up from the original round tender is the second round tender, and New England apparently values Butler high enough to tender him at that level, which also brings along a one-year deal worth $3.3 million. If a team signs Butler to an offer sheet, the Patriots will now have five days to match the offer or receive a second-round pick as compensation. If a team doesn’t sign him to an offer sheet, his rights are then given back to New England.

The 25-year-old Vanderbilt product will enter his fourth NFL season in 2020 after signing on with the Patriots following the 2017 draft. He has played in all 48 career games (eight starts) and has seen his statistical production rise despite his primary role as a rotational piece along New England’s defensive interior. In 2019, Butler set career-best marks across the board including 26 total tackles (eight for loss), nine QB hits, 6.0 sacks and five pass deflections. The 6’5,” 300-pounder was on the field for approximately half of the Patriots’ total defensive snaps while continuing his contributions on special teams, as he has since his rookie season.

Electing to use a second-round tender all but ensures Butler will play in a Patriots uniform in 2020, albeit at a slightly higher cost. It’s worth noting that this week, Butler also received the fourth-largest raise ($379,443) on the team as a result of the NFL’s performance-based pay program for 2019.

Given his technical improvements and upward trajectory over his first three seasons as a pro, Butler should see his responsibilities in Bill Belichick’s defense continue to increase.

READ NEXT: Patriots Targeting Former First-Round Tight End in Free Agency: Report

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata