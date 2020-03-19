Pro Bowl Cornerback Fuels Raiders Rumors Amid Trade Talk

Most of the big-name free agents have already found teams, but the Las Vegas Raiders still have time to make a big splash on the trade market. The Detroit Lions are shopping Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and Las Vegas could be a perfect suitor. Slay raised some eyebrows when he posted a picture of him at the Oakland Coliseum and has only done more to fuel rumors he’s going to the team.

Responding to Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen pointing out Slay’s picture, the Lions cornerback made an interesting comment.

Nice right lol https://t.co/klCG6z4iZW — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Mullen also asked what Slay was planning on doing and his response turned heads.

👀👀👀 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Obviously, Slay doesn’t have too much say in where he can go because he’s under contract. That said, his contract is expiring, so a team might be apprehensive to trade for him unless they can afford to sign him to an extension. Las Vegas has the cap space and the need to pursue Slay aggressively. Another Raiders player endorsed the idea.

Raiders Are Reportedly Inquiring About Slay

Slay is a three-time Pro Bowler and is consistently one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The Raiders have had a big need at the position for some time. They’ve been trying to add a true number one cornerback in free agency and Vic Tafur of The Athletic is reporting that the Raiders are going after Slay:

The Raiders really wanted former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones but got nudged out at the finish line when he landed with Miami, and league sources say they are kicking the tires on a possible trade for Lions corner Darius Slay. If you remember, last season the Raiders were interested in trading for Jalen Ramsey but deemed the price (two first-round picks) too high before he was traded from Jacksonville to the Rams.

The Raiders struck out on Jones and couldn’t land Chris Harris Jr. in a deal. It’s clear that they really want to add a cornerback and are willing to spend big. Slay is arguably better than both Jones and Harris, so the Raiders could be better off if they can get him away from the Lions.

Eli Apple Is Meant to Be CB3

Though the Raiders missed out on some of the top cornerbacks, they did acquire former number 10 overall Eli Apple. Considering the team’s need at the position, many have penciled Apple in as the starter opposite Mullen for the 2020 season. However, Tafur dispelled that notion:

Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock can’t speak about any of the team’s eight free-agent agreements because the contracts are pending physicals — players can’t visit team facilities because of the pandemic and have to find local doctors. But I don’t think the Raiders would say Apple is a No, 1 corner. Actually, I am certain of it.

If the plan isn’t to have Apple be the starter, then the Raiders need to find one. They like Mullen and he should fill one of the spots. They should pursue Slay heavily. If not, expect them to address the position early in the draft.

