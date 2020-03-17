Pro Bowl CB Posts Cryptic Picture at Raiders’ Oakland Coliseum

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rather timid start to NFL free agency on Monday. They landed a linebacker and agreed to a deal with Marcus Mariota, but they missed out on cornerback Byron Jones and a couple other players they were targeting. However, there is still plenty of talent available for the Raiders to make a big splash and it doesn’t necessarily have to be in free agency.

The trade market has already been very active this season with high-profile trades of DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs. Since the Raiders missed out on their top cornerback target, they’ll likely still try to address the position. They could sign Chris Harris Jr. and called it a day, but one player to keep an eye on is Detriot Lions Pro Bowler Darius Slay. He’s been mentioned in trade talks for months now as his contract is expiring after the 2020 season and it doesn’t look like Detroit is going to pay him. The Raiders could be a really good trade partner for the Lions as they showed that they are willing to spend big on a cornerback by making a massive offer to Byron Jones.

Plus, Slay turned some heads when he changed his banner picture on his Twitter profile to a picture of him at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Raiders may not play there anymore, but it’s still interesting that he’d post of picture of him being there of all places.

Slay Has Been Linked to the Raiders Before

There hasn’t been anything concrete linking the Raiders to Darius Slay, but there has been some interesting social media involving the Pro Bowler. Trent Brown has already tried his hand at recruiting Slay, but he never replied to that.

However, he did have an interesting interaction with a Raiders player back in February.

Nevin Lawson played with Slay in Detroit for several years and the two clearly have a good rapport. Lawson signed an extension with the Raiders early in the offseason, so he’s probably not going anywhere. That might give Las Vegas an edge as Slay could say he won’t sign an extension with a team unless he’s traded to the Raiders.

How Much Would It Take to Land Slay?

It’s hard to know exactly how much Slay might cost in a trade. Nobody would’ve thought that David Johnson and a second-round pick would get you DeAndre Hopkins. Trade deals are sometimes very surprising. It seems like a second-round pick would be enough for a team to get Slay. His age and expiring contract make him less valuable than he would’ve been a few years ago.

Unfortunately, the Raiders don’t have a second-round pick this year. It’s highly unlikely they give up either of their first-round picks considering Slay’s situation. Perhaps things get ugly in Detroit and a third-round pick is enough to get it done. The Raiders have three of them and could maybe even give up two for a player of Slay’s caliber. Another option is that the Raiders give the Lions the 19th pick in the first round for Slay and Detroit’s second-round pick at 35. That could be appealing for Las Vegas as they get a top corner and get back into the second round.

