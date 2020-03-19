Raiders’ Trayvon Mullen Has Epic Response to Twitter Troll

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the market for a cornerback, but all they’ve been able to do is add Eli Apple. While he still has upside at 24 years old, the team reportedly sees him as a number three corner. Unless the Raiders make a big move at the position, second-year cornerback Trayon Mullen will likely be the number one guy heading into 2020. Somebody on Twitter made it seem like that would be a bad thing and Mullen had the perfect response.

I hope not either bro, that will be a scary sight for a lot of WR’s 🤯😏 https://t.co/HUL0DjRgWX — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) March 18, 2020

Mullen still has a lot to prove before the Raiders will confidently make him their top cornerback. He certainly has the potential and the team really likes him. However, they need at least two solid cornerbacks if they’re going to have any shot at beating Patrick Mahomes. Mullen could develop into a shutdown cornerback, but the Raiders still need help at the position.

Raiders Miss out on Top Free Agent CBs

The Raiders have been trying hard to land a top cornerback, but haven’t had any luck. They reportedly offered Byron Jones a massive deal, but he picked the Miami Dolphins’ deal. He was one of their most coveted free agents, but they missed out on him.

After Jones didn’t sign, the team changed its focus to Chris Harris Jr. They offered him a three-year deal, but he ended up taking a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He apparently didn’t have any interest in playing for Las Vegas.

“I had a three-year deal from [the Raiders], but I just didn’t feel comfortable with them,” Harris told 9News.com. “I liked the Chargers’ defense.”

The Raiders also had their eye on another cornerback, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

Meanwhile, the Raiders had former Panther cornerback James Bradberry on the back burner, but the Giants put out that flame quickly when they have him a three-year deal for $43.5 million ($31.8 million guaranteed).

Logan Ryan is still available, but he reportedly wants at least $10 million a year. While that’s nowhere near what some of the top cornerbacks are getting paid, it could still be a little rich for the Raiders.

Couldn’t Pull of Darius Slay Trade

Despite missing out on Jones, Harris and Bradberry, the Raiders still had a shot at landing an elite corner. According to Tafur, they trying to cut a deal with the Detroit Lions for Pro Bowler Darius Slay. There was a lot of smoke their as he was getting into some interesting interaction with Raiders players on Twitter.

Unfortunately, he ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Raiders once again came up short. At this point, the team is unlikely to find a top cornerback in free agency. They could bite the bullet and bring back Daryl Worley, but they don’t seem too excited about that idea. It’s seeming like the play will be to add a cornerback with one of their two first-round picks in the draft.

