Clemson Star Wants to Team up With Former Teammate on Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ most obvious needs in the 2020 NFL Draft are going to be at linebacker and wide receiver, but there are a lot more positions the team can improve at. Though the team drafted Trayvon Mullen last year and they appear to be happy with him, they’re going to need someone to line up on the other side. Thanks to the Raiders’ obvious love for Clemson talent, one name to keep an eye on is A.J. Terrell.

He had a chance to speak at the NFL Combine and he revealed that he met with the Raiders and made it known that he would like it if he could play with a former teammate that’s currently employed by the team.

“I talked with [the Raiders] early on and Trayvon [Mullen] knows who I am, I know who he is,” Terrell said. “Being a partner with him, that’d be great too. Me and him have a relationship – one of a kind. He’s like a big brother to me.”

Mullen seemed to endorse the idea on Twitter.

The Raiders drafted three Clemson players last year in Clelin Ferrell, Hunter Renfrow and Mullen. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they had an interest in taking Terrell.

Terrell Will Likely Get Taken in the Second Round

The biggest obstacle the Raiders face if they want Terrell is the fact that they don’t have a second-round pick. Taking him with the 19th pick in the first round would be too high and it’s unlikely he makes it to the third round. The possibility remains that Las Vegas trades back in the first round so that they can add a second-round pick. They could also trade a couple of their third-round picks to get into the second, but it’s easier to believe the Raiders would like to add more picks, not lose more.

They do have a need at cornerback and Terrell would be a good option for them. The team should also have a lot of good insight on him because of all the Clemson ties the Raiders currently have. If they want Terrell, they’ll get him.

Raiders Also Met With Jeff Okudah

Terrell wasn’t the only cornerback the Raiders met with at the Combine. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team also met with Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah, who is widely regarded as the best cornerback in the draft. The Raiders would need to trade up into the top five if they wanted him.

Okudah would certainly do a lot to help the team’s pass defense issues, but trading up to the top five to add a cornerback isn’t something teams typically do. The Raiders would only make that kind of investment if there was a quarterback they had to have. Okudah is going to be a stud in the NFL, but it’s not going to be with the Raiders. However, it’s never a bad thing to get as much intel on every player as possible.

