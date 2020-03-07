Ravens Biggest Weakness Identified Before Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a frustrating loss in the NFL playoffs and did not accomplish their mission of winning the Super Bowl in 2020.

In the future, the team wants to take steps to ensure that such defeats don’t happen again. For them to do this, addressing some weaknesses would be a top goal. But what are those weaknesses? Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at naming some of the weak points for the team.

According to writer Brent Sobleski, the linebacker spot is a sore spot for the Ravens, and they must look to upgrade that in a major way this offseason. Here’s what Sobleski wrote:

“Outside linebacker Matthew Judon led the Baltimore Ravens with 9.5 sacks last year and is “a candidate for Baltimore’s franchise tag and trade inquiries from other teams,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the issues along the Ravens linebacker corps extend beyond the possibility of losing Judon. L.J. Fort played well last season and signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension in November. However, Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents, which means the Ravens lack a quality second starter at the moment. One of the two may re-sign, or Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could pursue one of the better under-the-radar options available on the open market.”

Obviously, the Ravens have weaknesses on the defensive side of things that must be addressed moving forward. If the team is to take steps forward, it will be on defense considering the relative strength of the offense.

As a solution, signing free agent Nick Kwiatkoski is mentioned, whp played for the Bears and has 184 tackles, 6 sacks and 1 interception in his career.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding linebackers to the mix would be a surefire way to improve the team’s fortunes on the defensive side of the ball.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward, but the team would have to find a suitable replacement for Judon somewhere considering his overall talent if he were to leave. That’s been rumored so far this offseason. In terms of the defensive backfield, the Ravens collected 13 total picks last season which was a solid number.

The Ravens could be looking to add new faces, and beefing up their defense should be a huge goal, whether or not Judon sticks around.

