Ravens Lose Veteran Lineman to Retirement Before 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens will head into free agency and draft season with some big shoes to fill after it has been revealed that star offensive guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Yanda has decided to hang up the cleats following the 2019 season. Initially, he had been debating whether or not to return, but it sounds as if Yanda wants to walk away following last season.

Source: Ravens guard Marshal Yanda decides to retire – via @ESPN App https://t.co/VLz17jFk67 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 10, 2020

It’s obvious the guard will be missed in a big way up front for the team, and now, the Ravens’ biggest goal will be figuring out what to do with the gaping hole up front. It’s tough to quantify how much Yanda has meant to the team given his 13 year career has never taken him anywhere but Baltimore.

Yanda, 35, was a third round pick out of Iowa in 2007 and was an 8 time Pro-Bowl player as well as a 2 time first team All-Pro and a 5 time second team All-Pro. He started in 166 NFL games and played in 177 total as well as a winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. Obviously, his resume could lead to enshrinement in the Hall of Fame one day given what he was able to do.

Now, Yanda will shift to life outside of football.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta has hinted. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding an offensive lineman now would seem to be a huge goal for the Ravens the rest of this offseason, whether in free agency or the draft.

Graham Glasgow Potential Replacement

If the Ravens are looking for a good way to replace Yanda without losing a beat, someone like Glasgow could be an excellent move. Glasgow is going to want to get paid in a big way, but if the Ravens don’t retain the services of 35 year old veteran Marshal Yanda, suddenly, guard would be a huge need. Glasgow is going to be one of the best players to hit the market, and would be worth the money the Ravens would spend on him. Baltimore’s line has been good, but if they show some age, it could harm the development of Jackson at quarterback. Better for the team to try and keep things trending in the right direction, and signing Glasgow to fill an interior need would be a major plus for the Ravens and their front.

Now that Yanda has retired, Baltimore needs to make a huge play in the guard market, and quite possibly, Glasgow would be the best player they could target in order to do so.

