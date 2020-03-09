Former NFL Sack Leader Named Ravens’ Dream Free Agent Signing

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of ways to patch some holes on defense and they range from the massive to the more affordable.

How should the team look to fill the void is a big topic of conversation, and perhaps the most interesting solution has come up thanks to Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox. Recently, Knox put together a list of every team’s dream free agent signing that is realistic, and when it came to Baltimore, an under the radar talent made the list.

According to Knox, former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley is an ideal fit for the Ravens that they can get their hands on this offseason in order to provide themselves with the needed punch up front in order to win some big games.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Baltimore Ravens could use an influx of pass-rushing talent, and they’re expected to pursue it this offseason, according to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller. “The team also could look at pass-rushers early in this draft, according to sources within the organization,” Miller wrote. The Ravens have enough cap space to also pursue an edge-defender in free agency. This could be necessary if Baltimore franchise-tags Matthew Judon—something that is “on the table,” according to general manager Eric DeCosta—and then trades him. However, the Ravens don’t have enough cap space to throw money at the position. A budget option may be necessary, and Vic Beasley Jr., who recorded 8.0 sacks in 2019, could be an ideal choice. An opportunity to revive his career could be appealing enough for Beasley to take a lesser deal.”

Adding a player like Beasley would be huge for the Ravens if he can recapture some of his old form. At 27 years old, Beasley has 37.5 career sacks and has been a massive force at times in the league. At other times, he has been inconsistent leading to his exit from the Falcons.

Whomever lands Beasley has a chance to get a talented player and a guy who could be a major difference maker.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding linebackers to the mix would be a surefire way to improve the team’s fortunes on the defensive side of the ball, and someone like Beasley could end up playing a large role for the team if he is right.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward, but the team would have to find a suitable replacement for Judon somewhere considering his overall talent if he were to leave. That’s been rumored so far this offseason. In terms of the defensive backfield, the Ravens collected 13 total picks last season which was a solid number.

The Ravens could be looking to add new faces, and beefing up their defense should be a huge goal, whether or not Judon sticks around

Getting an underrated player in the mix like Beasley might help the team in a major way.

