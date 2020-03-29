Jadeveon Clowney’s Decision Timeline Gets Grim Update

Jadeveon Clowney could be prepared to wait until training camp to make a decision on his future. The Seattle Time’s Bob Condotta reported that there is “growing thought” around the league that Clowney may extend his free agency into training camp.

“One growing thought around the league is that Clowney could take a while to find a new team, with some wondering if he could even wait into training camp,” Condotta noted.

Condotta also added that Clowney has been quiet about when he will make a decision and at this point, the extended timeline is speculation.

“Now, that sentence deserves the quick caveat that there’s been so little real info on this that anything could conceivably still happen — Clowney could well be picking a team as this is being written for all anyone seems to really know,” Condotta continued.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter astutely pointed out, Clowney is one of three former No. 1 picks that remains on the free-agent market. Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are also looking for new homes.

“It’s not often that a former No. 1 overall pick is available almost two weeks into free agency, no less three of them available at the same time. But here we are,” Schefter tweeted.

Clowney Could Wait Until the NFL’s Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

As a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL has prohibited in-person free-agent meetings and shut down team facilities. This has likely impacted Clowney’s market as team’s are unable to have their medical staff meet with the pass rusher.

Clowney had surgery after the season to repair a core muscle injury. Condotta suggested that Clowney could be waiting in hopes that the restrictions will eventually be lifted and allow him to have in-person visits with teams.

“Clowney might also think that if the coronavirus crisis preventing clears up well enough at some point to take physicals that he might get a better offer then,” Condotta explained.

Clowney Has Assured Teams That He is 100 Percent Healthy

Clowney has tried to assure teams that he is in good health, but so far it has not helped create more of a demand in the market. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney is working out in Houston and is back at 100 percent.

“Obviously, this is someone Seattle would love to bring back just considering how disruptive he was last year,” Rapoport explained on NFL Network. “You have to think that this is a priority for Seattle, but there has been some questions just about his injuries and his health. So, here’s my understanding of where things stand. About two months ago, Clowney had sports hernia surgery and as we speak right now, he is working out in Houston…He is healthy. The only other injuries he has had: a sports hernia coming out of college and a microfracture early in Houston. With all of the talk of injury history, he is really healthy and certainly ready to go for some team.”