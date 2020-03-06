Wisconsin RB Headlines Seahawks’ NFL Draft Prospect Meetings List

The Seattle Seahawks were busy at the NFL Combine meeting with NFL draft prospects. Running back and cornerback were two positions that the Seahawks focused on while in Indianapolis. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith provided a detailed list of confirmed Seahawks meetings which included Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Utah rusher Zack Moss, Boston College running back A.J. Dillon and Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The Seahawks have made no secret about their desire to improve their pass rush, so it is no surprise that Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos were two of the players Seattle met with in Indianapolis. Both players have a chance to be selected in the first round.

The Seahawks Met With at Least 3 Running Backs at the NFL Combine

Taylor is an interesting name given he likely will command a first-round pick. The Seahawks have clearly made running back a priority this offseason taking at least three meetings with rushers at the NFL Combine. It would be surprising if the Seahawks do not either sign another back in free agency or select one in the NFL draft.

Chris Carson is expected back after sustaining a season-ending injury, but Rashaad Penny likely faces a long timetable towards recovery. Carson is also entering the final year of his contract, so it will be interesting to see how the Seahawks address the position this offseason.

Marshawn Lynch’s status for next season remains up in the air, but he is unlikely to be an every-down back even if he returns. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team needs to add depth at the position this offseason.

“We have to make sure that we have enough depth,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Chris should be absolutely fine. We won’t overdue it with him, he’s had two great back-to-back seasons. We’re going to take care of him throughout all the way to game time when it comes up, so that means we’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for, so we’ll see how that goes.”

The Seahawks Reportedly Only Met With 1 Offensive Lineman

What may be a surprise to some Seahawks fans is the team only had one offensive lineman on the meeting list. Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg is the only offensive lineman that met with the Seahawks in Indianapolis unless there was a meeting with a prospect that was not made public.

The offensive line struggled with injuries and consistency towards the second half of the season. It is a position that the Seahawks need to address, but there will also be veterans available in free agency that would be able to start Week 1.

Here is a look at the players that the Seahawks met with at the NFL Combine, per Sports Illustrated. It is important to note that these are the meetings that were documented, and there is a chance the Seahawks have also met with additional players that were not made public.

Seahawks’ Draft Prospect Meetings List at NFL Combine