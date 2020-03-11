Former Seahawks’ Pass Rusher Linked to Return to Seattle

There are sure to be a number of players interested in signing with the Seahawks when free agency begins, but one linebacker appears to be campaigning to make a return trip to the Pacific Northwest. Former Seahawk Bruce Irvin is a free agent and his old teammate Cliff Avril believes the linebacker-defensive end hybrid is open to signing with the Seahawks.

“For one, he was drafted here, so I would not be surprised if they reached out to him and he decided to come back,” Avril explained to 710 ESPN Seattle. “He’s joked around with me a few times over the years like ‘man, if I got the opportunity I’d be taking it.’”

The Seahawks were widely panned for selecting Irvin in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, but the pass rusher turned out to be a key rotational player on the team’s Super Bowl run. Irvin has had up-and-down production since leaving the Seahawks, and it will be interesting to see if the team that was willing to give him his first opportunity will bring him back.

Irvin Notched 8.5 Sacks With the Panthers Last Season

Irvin left the Seahawks for the Raiders and had brief stints with the Falcons and Panthers. Avril was quick to point out that he was not making any predictions about Irvin, but just sharing his thoughts about a potential reunion.

“I’m not saying they will, I (just) wouldn’t be surprised (if they returned to Seattle),” Avril noted to 710 ESPN Seattle. “I don’t want to make it sound like I have some inside scoop or anything like that.”

Irvin proved last season that he can still play as he notched 8.5 sacks and 22 total tackles in Carolina. The Seahawks could use his speed coming off the edge if the price is right on a short-term deal. NFL insider John Clayton called Irvin an “option” for the Seahawks noting he might be a better fit than Michael Bennett who has also been linked to a return to Seattle.

Bruce Irvin might be a better fit because he’s more of an outside end but Bennett can still provide some pass rush at end while having the versatility to also play defensive tackle. It’s an option.

Field Gulls’ Alistair Corp made a very compelling case for why the Seahawks should consider bringing back Irvin. The message was then retweeted by Irvin himself showing he has interest in returning to Seattle.

“Excited to announce my ‘bring Bruce Irvin back to Seattle’ campaign, because he’s quietly been kinda killing it since he left. Playing 55% of snaps last year he had 8.5 sacks and a pressure rate of 11.1(!), higher than Brandon Graham, Justin Houston, Jerry Hughes and Frank Clark,” Corp tweeted.

Irvin Could Be an Option If the Seahawks Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney

If the Seahawks decide to break the bank for Jadeveon Clowney, don’t be surprised if the team signs Irvin and other similar pass rushers to short-term prove-it deals. The Seahawks have made it clear they will address the pass rush this offseason, a unit that struggled even when Clowney was on the field.

Clowney’s future in Seattle remains uncertain, but bringing him back likely means the Seahawks will be doing a lot of bargain shopping. One scenario could be the Seahawks re-sign Clowney while signing both Bennett and Irvin to contracts. There is strength in numbers and the Seahawks need to add more than just one player to their defensive line this offseason.