Texans All-Pro Recruits Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins With ‘Reunion’ Tweet

Aside from a mass of impending free agents, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a tricky situation with WR Sammy Watkins. The sixth-year wideout remains under contract through the 2020 season and is scheduled to count for $21 million against Kansas City’s salary cap. With the franchise currently strapped for cash with approximately $17 million in available funds, Watkins has been the subject of increasing trade and cap casualty speculation.

On Monday evening, the former No. 4 overall draft pick added some potential fuel to the fire with a cryptic tweet reading, “Where is my next adventure gonna be at..! #LIMITLESS14 #ETERNAL14.”

Where is my next adventure gonna be at..! #LIMITLESS14 #ETERNAL14 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 4, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Houston Texans star WR DeAndre Hopkins replied with a “Reunion” tweet featuring a photo of the dynamic wideouts during their collegiate days at Clemson University.

According to Spotrac, the Texans currently rank towards the top of the league in cap space ($62.9 million) and have four wide receiver contracts set to expire in 2021, including top threats Will Fuller and Kenny Stills.

Watkins later fanned the speculative social media flames he created by telling the Texans’ four-time All-Pro that he would reach out to him “if and when that time come.”

Shit You never know this is a business brother but if and when that time come you know I’m hitting you up lol..! — King me (@sammywatkins) March 4, 2020

Free agency officially opens on March 18 while NFL teams are allowed to formally reach out to free-agents-to-be as early as March 16. No formal decision on Watkins’ future in Kansas City has been reached at this point, but add Houston to the list of possible destinations should the 26-year-old Super Bowl champion find himself in a new uniform next season.

