Tom Brady and the Patriots’ Lack of Communication Could End 20-Year Run

Communication is key in any relationship, whether personal or professional. Without it, a one-month or 20-year run can come to an unceremonious end. Tom Brady, the New England Patriots, and its fanbase may be seeing this unfold firsthand.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots may be waiting on Brady to specifically explain what he’s looking for, and vice versa, Brady may be awaiting the team to make clear what they’re willing to offer him to come back for his 21st season with the franchise. According to Yates, Brady was offered an extension before last season, but he declined to add more years and instead wanted to test free agency.

As we approach free agency, some notes (in a thread) to revisit as Tom Brady’s decision on his next step draws closer. During last training camp, Brady & the Patriots discussed a new deal, including a multi-year extension. Brady’s preference was to not add any years to his deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

and include a no-tag provision in his deal to ensure him the right to test the market if he desired. Early in camp, the Patriots gave Brady his request for total freedom after 2019. Brady now has that opportunity to be a free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

Many have wondered when the Patriots will make their offer to retain Brady, something that they did in August already. In essence, the next step is Brady conveying what he wants in a new deal from the Patriots, not the other way around, as the team has previously presented him… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

an offer, but Brady wanted to test the market, which has now has the chance to do. The chance for Brady to return to New England is of course possible, but an important step in that process is an understanding for the team of what Brady is seeking in a new deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

NFL Free Agency is Business As Usual, But This is Brady and the Pats, Right?

This is obviously the business side of things, but Patriots and Brady fans wouldn’t be wrong to wonder why the team and player can’t operate with just a bit more familiarity. After all, this is not your typical player-team relationship. The Patriots and Brady have been an item for 20 years, and have won six Super Bowls together. That’s not to imply they have to be adjoined forever, but at the very least, it would seem logical to expect them to state their intentions and expectations rather than allowing both sides to flounder in a sea of ambiguity.

Brett Favre-Tom Brady Correlation

The only other relatively recent separation between franchise QB and team that compares is Brett Favre’s divorce from the Green Bay Packers back in 2008. The two sides parted after a 16-year run, but there was a very distinct difference in that situation. Green Bay had Aaron Rodgers ready, willing and able to succeed the legend. Because of his presence and the broken relationship between Favre and then head coach Mike McCarthy, Green Bay was ready to move on.

Preparing for Life Without Brady in New England

With all due respect to Jarrett Stidham who has thrown a grand total of four passes–with one of those being picked off–he’s no Rodgers and there is a mound of uncertainty awaiting the team at the most important position in the sport if Brady leaves. Is there still a chance for Brady to return to the only team he’s played for professionally? Definitely, but even the most optimistic has to have their doubts.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, the silence between the two may be telling. As March 16 approaches, which is the beginning of the league’s opening tampering period giving other interested teams a chance to pitch Brady, the lack of communication casts a foreboding outlook on the possibility of a new deal being struck to keep Brady in New England. If Brady does leave, expect the Patriots to move quickly on a free-agent backup and to also draft a QB they can develop.