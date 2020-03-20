Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Slams Bucs After Tom Brady Celebration Tweet

It’s safe to say Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has an issue with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrating their signing of former New England Patriots great Tom Brady.

After the Bucs announced their acquisition of the future Hall-of-Famer, Portnoy took to Twitter to chastise the NFL club for celebrating the signing amidst the world’s fight against the Coronavirus.

Dave Portnoy Tweets Harsh Words At Buccaneers’ Official Twitter Account

Bro the entire country is falling apart and you’re bragging about football. Nice priorities. People are dying. https://t.co/5dLXXUGfkR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 20, 2020

The survival of humanity > football. @Buccaneers — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 20, 2020

There are others who have taken umbrage with the NFL and its teams carrying on with free agency and other offseason moves during such a trying time around the world. However, Portnoy’s issue with the Bucs can be looked at in a variety of ways.

He hasn’t publicly criticized any other team for similar posts or even spoken against the NFL on a whole for their approach.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Portnoy Has Never Hid His Patriots and Tom Brady Fandom

Moments after Brady announced he wouldn’t be returning to the Patriots, Fortnoy posted this hot take on his Twitter account:

Emergency Press Conference – Tom Brady is Leaving. pic.twitter.com/fynU5lbkoT — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 17, 2020

Portnoy appeared to be on board with the NFL’s offseason talk when it has been more pro-Patriots.

And so it begins. https://t.co/mUJU7FCZE9 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 19, 2020

It’s not difficult to see the difference in the nature of the posts that Portnoy seemingly has a tolerance for and the ones for which he’s cried foul.

Portnoy’s Patriots fandom walks a thin line at times. He was once arrested for a sit-in at the NFL offices in protest of Deflategate. He was banned from the Super Bowl for creating a fake press pass. Because of these events, most things Portnoy does or says in relation to the Patriots has to be taken with a grain of salt.

The Struggle is Real for Many Brady and Patriots Fans

Just as Portnoy isn’t alone in criticizing the league and its teams for big-money announcements during this time, he’s also not alone in his apparent separation anxiety as he deals with Brady’s departure from the Patriots.

Brady’s now-former teammate Julian Edelman liked a tweet from Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders that suggested the wide receiver follow his “family” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That example is on a professional level, but the outcry from hardcore Brady and Pats fans has been equally heartfelt and sometimes melancholy.

The only upside, for me anyway, of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots is now everyone will stop trying to figure out who made who successful. And when the pats and bucs are both good, everyone will finally see that it was both the whole time — Mike Hancho (@Mike_Hancho94) March 20, 2020

Still hurt Tom Brady left Patriots for Buccaneers, wtf — jess jones (@jplaids) March 20, 2020

First COVID19 now @TomBrady is a buccaneer.. 2020 is shit so far — ♕ Lexus † (@lexusjayne) March 20, 2020

Brady’s exit is almost unfathomable to many Patriots fans, and that’s especially for the younger ones who may not know a reality without TB12 in a Pats uniform. Consider this, there are millions of Patriots fans who are legal adults who cannot remember a time when Brady didn’t play for their team.

When you also take into consideration the level of success Brady has been partially responsible for in New England and what’s currently happening all over the world with the Coronavirus, some of the emotional reactions are understandable. Football is a huge deal for millions of people in the United States, and quite obviously, safety and normalcy rank at the top of most of our priority lists. For some, both of those worlds have been shaken.

While we may not be accustomed to giving Portnoy a pass for his outbursts, perhaps this one is one of the easiest to absorb.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Has Hilarious Response to Being Released by Rams