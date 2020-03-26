Tom Brady’s New Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey Is Officially On Sale

Tom Brady to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got a little more real. We’ve seen all of the photoshopped images of the future Hall-of-Famer in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, and we’ve seen the Madden NFL edited rosters with Brady playing for the Bucs.

However, it’s a different story when you see Brady’s Bucs jersey officially go on sale.

Tom Brady to Tampa Bay is Real

The Bucs jersey in 2020 obviously won’t be this plain one, but Tampa Bay is one of eight teams in the NFL that will have a new look uniform and/or logo for next season. The NFL is particular about when new uniforms are unveiled, thus the generic representation above.

Tampa Bay Has Wasted No Time With The Tom Brady Posts on Twitter

The Bucs fully understand the gravity of having signed arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Brady will be 43 years old heading into next season. His deal with the Bucs is only two years, and that could easily be the end of his NFL career.

With a relatively short window, Tampa Bay isn’t wasting time splashing Brady across as many pieces of marketing material as possible on social media:

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

"He makes everyone better." 💪 pic.twitter.com/GQ6WRgIqBW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 25, 2020

Ready to clock in 💼 pic.twitter.com/47E6P3bHY8 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2020

Can Tom Brady Rescue the Tampa Bay Bucs?

You can’t blame the Bucs for being excited. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2007. The Bucs won their lone Super Bowl in 2002, and have had a winning record just twice since 2010.

The team has missed on quarterbacks multiple times this century including drafting Jameis Winston No. 1 overall in 2015, Mike Glennon in the third round back in 2013, Josh Freeman No. 17 in 2009, and Chris Simms in the third round in 2003. With Brady, the Bucs know they haven’t missed, even though they’re getting the legend at the tail end of his career.

Despite his unparalleled success, Brady comes to Tampa Bay with something to prove, and that’s good news for the Bucs. Whether he says it outwardly or not, you have to believe there is something in him that wants to prove he can win big without Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

He’ll take over a team that finished 7-9 last season despite some erratic play from Winston, particularly in the final two weeks of the season when it seems the former franchise QB sealed his fate in Tampa Bay.

If Brady can come in and do what the Bucs want him to do in 2020, Winston’s failures will soon become forgotten memories. Bucs fans, when are you copping your Brady jerseys?