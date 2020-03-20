Tom Brady Announces Buccaneers Signing With Instagram Post

Tom Brady is officially joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rumored signing was revealed Wednesday, meaning a new era in both New England and Tampa Bay has begun.

Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he wouldn’t be returning to the New England Patriots. That announcement sent shockwaves through the sports world and set in motion tons of speculation on where Brady would land.

The longtime New England Patriots star posted on Instagram Friday morning revealing his decision to join the Buccaneers while citing how “excited, humble and hungry” he is.

Brady will not have a tough act to follow as it pertains to production and a history of winning. He takes over for former first-round pick and enigmatic Jameis Winston, who threw for 30 touchdowns but also tossed 30 interceptions last season.

While Winston has often been criticized for his poor decision making, Brady’s top quality is his leadership and the example he sets for his teammates. Despite the unbelievable 17-year age gap between Brady and Winston, the former is clearly seen as an upgrade.

Tom Brady’s Superb Resume

Brady brings an unequaled resume with him to Tampa Bay. In addition to his six Super Bowl rings, Brady is also a 14-time Pro-Bowler, 3-time league MVP whose 74,571 passing yards are the second-most in NFL history behind the equally remarkable Drew Brees.

Brady will be 43 years old before the 2020 season begins, thus he doesn’t represent a long-term solution for Tampa Bay. Still, its clear, the Bucs and Brady are ready to accelerate the team’s chances of contending for a Super Bowl. In 2019, the Bucs finished 7-9. They have a veteran head coach in Bruce Arians, a top-notch receiver in Mike Evans, but there is a need for improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2019, the Bucs surrendered 449 points to opponents, which ranked 29th in the NFL. The Patriots allowed just 225, which was the best in the NFL. Things will be different for Brady, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact he can have in his first year, and if the Bucs will add other pieces in free agency, and the draft to improve.