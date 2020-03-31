Conor McGregor’s Coach Teases Wild Move for Irish Superstar

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh seemingly teased fans with the idea of seeing his fighter make the trek across the pond to take UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s spot at UFC 249 next month against top-rated contender Tony Ferguson.

“Maybe there’s a third option,” Kavanagh tweeted to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani in response to a poll about what Tony Ferguson should do next.

maybe there's a third option… — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

The longtime owner of Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Kavanagh, has been with McGregor since the beginning of his career. While McGregor’s coach is likely just having a little bit of fun on social media, the idea of McGregor facing Ferguson at UFC 249 is a tantalizing proposition.

Moreover, Kavanagh kept on with the mischief later in the day. The coach posted pictures of his upcoming calendar with April 18 marked as if one of his fighters, presumedly McGregor, would be in action that day.

UFC 249 is scheduled for that same day of course.

On top of that, when asked about that date being marked on his calendar, Kavanagh asked his followers to just ignore his post. (Note that he didn’t simply delete his original post.)

Ugh it's a looong time since I had an empty month 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4RJt3bGIiM — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

“I meant to delete that before posting,” Kavanagh said. “Please just ignore it. I’d appreciate if you didn’t share it, thank you.”

I meant to delete that before posting. Please just ignore it. I'd appreciate if you didn't share it, thank you. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

Regardless, UFC 249 still needs a main event. Heck, UFC 249 still needs a location. But with tons of other UFC stars angling for the gig next month, it isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility that McGregor would potentially consider making such a move.

How he’d get from Ireland to the U.S. during the global coronavirus pandemic is another story altogether.

