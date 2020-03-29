Conor McGregor Might Have Just Revealed Stunning Superfight

Conor McGregor might have just revealed a stunning superfight intention via his Instagram page. The 31-year-old Irish superstar has been heavily posting on social media over the past few weeks in support of Ireland’s COVID-19 quarantine, but the fighter stuck to his fighting roots during Sunday morning’s social media transmission.

“Focus on the task at hand with Bare knuckle pin pointers,” McGregor posted via Instagram with the attached video of himself training on a reflex boxing bar.

But as the video goes on with McGregor amping up his activity, McGregor eventually shouts out the name of one of the most popular boxing superstars on the planet.

No, it isn’t Floyd Mayweather Jr., who McGregor fought back in 2017, or even Manny Pacquiao, who McGregor revealed in January he had been negotiating with.

“Canelo!” McGregor appears to yell about 50 seconds into the clip.

It’s either just a spontaneous and joyous celebration of boxing as a whole, a cleverly designed call-out of sorts or an accidental slip of revealing one of McGregor’s deepest superfight desires.

Does McGregor seriously intend on landing a superfight against 29-year-old superstar Canelo Alvarez?

Conor vs. Canelo? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds

Both McGregor and Alvarez are elite stars in their sports. McGregor is arguably the biggest superstar the MMA world has ever seen while Alvarez is a big star in boxing circles but hasn’t yet crossed over into mainstream superstar status.

Still, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that McGregor has high hopes as far as boxing goes and that fighting Alvarez could be his highest hope. McGregor already revealed that one of his goals was to win a world title in boxing and Alvarez currently holds plenty of them from 160 to 175 pounds.

Additionally, while McGregor would certainly land more money to fight Mayweather in a rematch or even Pacquiao for the first time, facing Alvarez would give McGregor the chance to do something he couldn’t do against those other two fighters: face and beat a great boxer in his prime.

Alvarez is 29 years old and ranked No. 1 on most boxing pound-for-pound lists.

McGregor Remains Serious About Boxing Again

McGregor doubled down on his plan to box again last week in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Snowden. Perhaps more telling, though, was McGregor revealing his motivation behind continuing his fighting career.

“The money is not why I do this,” McGregor said per Bleacher Report. “I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine. I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me—the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”

It’s clear McGregor isn’t just looking for the biggest money fights. Instead, the fighter seems to want fights against the best possible opposition. That’s why McGregor vs. Alvarez could be on its way soon.

Or, it’s at least why McGregor vs. Alvarez might be something McGregor is dreaming about while he trains in quarantine.

