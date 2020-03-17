Tony Ferguson’s UFC 249 Training Shocks Everyone [WATCH]

Tony Ferguson hasn’t let the threat of his upcoming title fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 being canceled keep the 36-year-old from getting ready for his next scheduled fight.

Ferguson released a short video of himself training for UFC 249 on social media Monday, and it’s something that must be seen to be believed.

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson is set for April 18 at a location to be determined. The UFC pay-per-view event was originally scheduled for Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but UFC president Dana White revealed that the event would be moved to another location due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Still, no matter where the fight ultimately takes place, it appears that Ferguson will have done everything he can to get ready for it.

Dana White Still Planning UFC 249 on April 18

Ferguson seems wise in staying on top of his game. While the UFC canceled it’s next three events on Monday, White indicated the company still planned on making UFC 249 happen on April 18 even though it meant he’d need to find a location for the card to take place.

Per White’s email to UFC staff on Monday, which was obtained by MMA Junkie, White told his workers that “UFC 249 is still scheduled as planned, but the location may change. We’ll keep you posted.”

That’s good news for fans who had hoped to finally see Ferguson get a crack a Nurmagomedov. It’s an important matchup in the 155-pound division and one between two fighters who have already had four other previous bouts against each other canceled before they could take place.

Moreover, UFC 249 could have huge implications in determining which fighter Irish superstar Conor McGregor faces next.

Nurmagomedov is the UFC lightweight champ. Ferguson is the No. 1 contender in the division. Both are ranked among the top 10 fighters in the company’s official men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Nurmagomedov is No. 2. Ferguson in No. 10.

UFC 247 Fight Card and Info

UFC 247 takes place on April 18 at a location to be determined. The card will be televised via ESPN+ pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the early prelims should start at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

UFC 24 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Hernandez

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC 249 Prelims (ESPN)

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Gian Villante vs. Ben Rothwell

UFC 249 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Karl Roberson vs. Makhmud Muradov

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

