Canelo Alvarez’s Surprising Superfight Trilogy Decision

Canelo Alvarez was supposed to take on BJ Sanders in his next fight on May 2 in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that’s essentially canceled combat sports action across the globe for the next two months might have opened the door for an even bigger fight to take place in September.

According to The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire, Alvarez has agreed to face Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time in a middleweight championship superfight later this year.

BREAKING: Sources: Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin agree to trilogy bout https://t.co/qe3Nkx4F8V — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020

Alvarez has faced Golovkin twice already. The two fought to a split draw in September 2018, and Alvarez defeated Golovkin in the rematch one year later by majority decision. Per Pugmire, an extended postponement of Alvarez’s presumed bout against Saunders might open the door for the 29-year-old to skip that fight altogether.

Alvarez is currently the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to The Ring magazine. Golovkin is ranked No. 7 on the same list.

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 Headed to Texas?

The third Canelo vs. Golovkin fight appears to be headed to Texas in September. According to SI’s Chris Mannix, who confirmed the same story Pugmire first reported, the two sides tentatively agreed to fight each other in September at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.

Per Mannix, the two sides have agreed on the third fight but aren’t sure yet what might happen for each fighter’s presumed bouts beforehand.

Sides are still discussing what to do about any fights before, per sources. Boxing, like all sports, is on hiatus for at least the next two months. Canelo is penciled in to face Billy Joe Saunders. GGG planned to defend his middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 17, 2020

Alvarez was scheduled to face Saunders in May, but that fight was postponed after the pandemic. Golovkin was set to face Kamil Szeremeta in June according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, but that fight might also be nixed.

There’s really no telling what might happen in boxing because of the coronavirus outbreak. The only thing that is certain, at least for the time being, is that superstar boxers and other interested parties are seemingly still working toward making huge fights for later this year.

