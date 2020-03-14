UFC Employee Hilariously Makes Up For No Audience During UFC Fight Night [WATCH]

On March 12, it was announced by UFC president Dana White that Brasilia’s UFC Fight Night 170 would be fought behind closed doors, without an audience. The only individuals allowed in the Ginásio Nilson Nelson sporting arena are officials, employees, and fighters and their teams.

During the event, one UFC employee took it upon himself to increase the excitement inside the empty arena. Here is a video UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard:

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It’s Unclear What Will Happen With the Next Scheduled UFC Events

During the March 12 announcement, White revealed that London’s UFC Fight Night 171 would take place as normal. However, the BBC reported that the UK may ban public gatherings as early as next weekend. UFC Fight Night 171 is scheduled to take place next Saturday, March 21. The UFC has not commented on this situation.

The two events after that, UFC on ESPN 8 and UFC Fight Night 172, have both been moved to the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas. But, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) announced on March 14 that they are banning combat sports events in the state until March 25.

UFC on ESPN 8 is scheduled for March 28, three days after the timeline announced, but it’s possible that the NSAC will extend the ban for longer.

READ NEXT: Dana White Reveals UFC’s Immediate Plans for Coronavirus Outbreak