Vanessa Bryant Instagrams ‘Beautiful Tribute’ To Kobe & Daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant shared a “beautiful tribute” for Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California, beside seven other victims. The famed basketball player was 41 and Gianna was 13 years old.

The star took to Instagram to post a picture of a tattoo a fan received, which showed the NBA legend and Gigi smiling brightly.

“Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together,” Bryant, 37, captioned the post. “@benji_kb24 This is really beautiful.”

Southern California-based artist Steve Butcher did the tattoo, which shows the duo in jean jackets and two jerseys with their matching numbers, 2 and 24. The jerseys lay on the back of chairs and have red roses lying under them.

Vanessa Bryant—who shared daughters Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months—with Kobe Bryant, paid tribute to her sister-in-law, Sharia Washington on Thursday. She posted a picture that showed Sharia Washington holding Bianka with a silly Snapchat filter.

Vanessa Bryant Has Been Mourning Her Husband And Daughter Publicly

“Happy birthday, Sharia. Love you. #tb pic (B.B and my sister-in-law),” Vanessa Bryant captioned the photo.

Washington also got a tattoo to pay tribute to her brother and niece. On her left shoulder she now has a black mamba in the shape of the infinity symbol. Their corresponding numbers, 2 and 24, were placed inside the symbol.

Vanessa Bryant has been active on social media since her family’s tragedy. She wrote about her heartbreak in a February 10 post.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” she wrote. “It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my three daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

At Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s February 24 memorial service, Vanessa Bryant wrote two speeches: one for her daughter and another for her husband. In the end, she said the NBA legend was looking after Gianna, and she would take care of Natalie, Bianka and Capri.

“He was thoughtful and always wrote the best love letters and cards, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express her feelings into paper and make you feel her love through his words. She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everybody naturally gravitated towards them. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nati, BiBi and KoKo, and we’re still the best team.”

Vanessa Bryant talked about how much she will miss her husband and daughter.

“We will not be able to see Gianna go to high school with Natalia … we didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car,” she said. “I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy … or have babies of her own.”

Vanessa Bryant Is Suing Express Helicopters

The widow is suing Express Helicopters, the company that employed pilot Ara Zobayan, who was flying the helicopter that fatally crashed. As noted by People magazine, the suit claims in part claims the pilot “failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in a crash,” “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions” and “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the helicopter company told People: “This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation.”

Vanessa Bryant also moved to become the sole successor to Kobe Bryant’s estate, according to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly. She also filed to be appointed the guardian for her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. If granted by the courts, she would be allowed to handle all matters associated with her lawsuits.

