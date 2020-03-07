Warriors’ Draymond Green Threatens to Take Charles Barkley’s Job

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green Rips TNT Analyst Charles Barkley for the comments he made towards him recently and said the Hall of Famer needs to watch what he says.

“(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too, said Green via The Athletics Anthony Slater‏. He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

There is no secret that Barkley and Green clearly don’t like each other as they have been sparring through the media over the years, but this season, Barkley has been very critical of Green as the Golden State Warriors have struggled without Klay Thompson, who is out for the season with an ACL injury and Stephen Curry, who missed 58 games with a broken left hand. The Warriors have posted the league’s worst record of 14-49 in that period.

Earlier this month, after being ejected in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers, Barkley let everyone know that Green was tossed with his numeral ‘Triple Singles’ and he talks all that stuff when has those other boys with him [Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson].

“He had his normal triple-single,” Barkley said on TNT. “He talks all that stuff when he’s got them, other boys, with him. Now he’s out there and gotta fight for himself and he just don’t wanna play.

“Give me a break. Y’all better quit tellin’ me, you can play and who can’t play. I know who can play.”

On Wednesday, Green turned 30 years old and had been out the last four games nursing a left knee, but he is looking forward to returning soon. Earlier today, Slater reported that both Curry and Green will miss tonights a game against the Sixers.

Latest Warriors injury report has Steph Curry (illness) and Draymond Green (knee soreness) listed as out tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 7, 2020

Steph Curry Returns Against Raptors on Friday Night

In his first game back Steph Curry scored 23 points in 27 minutes and added seven assists and seven rebounds. After the game, Curry spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke and the first question she asked was about his hand.

“It felt fine,” Curry said. “You try to do as much simulation of game-like experiences to test the hand to make sure it’s ready to go and clear all those checkpoints, so, like I said earlier, I think the first three minutes, I fell right on my hand pretty hard and it was ready to take that blow and got it and kept it moving. So the best part about tonight was just I didn’t think about my hand at all, and that’s a good feeling coming back after four months.”

Last month, Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne shared that he didn’t think there was any real risk in re-injuring his hand.

“We’re still kind of working through that, and that’s something that’s going to progressively improve over time. It’s not all the way back to where he wants it to be right now, but it has gotten better since the surgery and since the initial recovery period after the surgery. So, he is feeling a little bit better in his hand now that we’re getting closer for when it’s time for him to play. And that will continue to improve. The doctors have told us that could take up to a year to fully come back.”

