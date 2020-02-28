Steph Curry: Trainer Reveals Eye-Opening Statement on Curry’s Injury

Two time MVP Stephen Curry is quickly approaching his return date to rejoin the Golden State Warriors, but it still seems that he won’t be 100 percent when he returns. Curry’s hand has healed, but he will still have some nerve issues that won’t go away for about a year, according to Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne.

“I don’t think there’s any real risk of re-injury to the hand,” Payne told NBC Sports Bay Area’s “SNC: Warriors Edition” before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I think, as far as the healing, that’s all going really well. You mentioned the nerve issue.

We’re still kind of working through that, and that’s something that’s going to progressively improve over time. It’s not all the way back to where he wants it to be right now, but it has gotten better since the surgery and since the initial recovery period after the surgery. So, he is feeling a little bit better in his hand now that we’re getting closer for when it’s time for him to play. And that will continue to improve. The doctors have told us that could take up to a year to fully come back.

Payne did share that they foresee the nerve issue get better moving forward.

“We anticipate that getting better. We’ve also done some research with some virtual reality, working on his hands, working to retrain the communication from the nerves in the hands, from his fingertips to his brain, back and forth, so we’ll be doing some of that in the offseason.”

Curry Draws Comparison to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Before the Superbowl in Miami, Florida, Hall of Famer Howie Long compared Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes. It is a great comparison because both are second-generation professional athletes and both have won league MVPs in their respected sports.

“I’m not sure that it’s the fact that his dad was a professional athlete. He is so poised at such a young age, its the right head coach, the right mentor, it’s the right system. He is the most unique guy at that position there are guys, who have elements of what he does, but they don’t have all of what he does,” said Long. His ability to extend plays, his ability to be off-platform throw from different arm slots, its [Brett] Favre, [John] Elway it’s a little bit of that, I think he is going have the same kind of impact Steph Curry on young point guards on young quarterbacks coming up”

