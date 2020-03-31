WWE’s Roman Reigns Explains His Decision to Pull Out of WrestleMania 36’s Match

Earlier this week Heavy’s Brian Mazique reported that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns pulled out of his Wrestlemania match against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns’ who’s real name is Joe Anoaʻi, has been diagnosed with leukemia twice and has been gone into remission on two separate occasions doesn’t feel comfortable participating in this year’s event due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which is understandable considering what Reign has already overcome.

Earlier today, Reign’s address the rumors via TMZ Sports.

“You don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you think, ‘oh well his health’ and this and that, but you don’t what else is going on in my life.”

“You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah, just like the old saying, ‘Don’t flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth.”

Reigns apologized to his fans, “For all my fans, I’m sorry. I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain , but sometimes things are more important. “I had to make a choice for me and my family.”

Reigns did share that he did travel to Orlando, Florida, with every intention to performing, but later explained that he had to make a decision regarding for him and his family. “I had to make a decision for me.”

“It doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do. I still love this game. I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I love being in the ring.”

The multi-time champion did acknowledge that in performing in front of no fans is a little weird. He also revealed that he is ready to get back to work as soon as possible.

“Until then, stay safe and don’t touch your face.”

Reigns Prefered to Face ‘The Fiend’ Instead of Goldberg

Last month, Reigns was, asked who would he rather face ‘The Fiend’ [Bray Wyatt] or Bill Goldberg. In an interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Reigns detailed why he rather face ‘The Fiend’ over Goldberg.

“From a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face ‘The Fiend’ [Bray Wyatt].

“He’s busted his ass all year long for it. No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, he’s a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now.”

