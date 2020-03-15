WWE’s Shane McMahon Sounds off on UFC’s Chuck Liddell

The WWE has had numerous personalities come through their doors over the years individuals such as current President of the United States Donald Trump to their most recent signing of three-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski.

Last year the WWE brought in Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury to take part in WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Saud University Stadium on October 31, 2019.

WWE Champion at the time Seth Rollins weighed in on both Velasquez and Tyson Fury.

“I’m very excited it is always interesting when someone from another form of entertainment or sport comes into our world. To see what they bring to the table, obviously, there is name-value in Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion in boxing, Cain Velasquez as an Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Heavyweight Champion. Still, now you are in my world,” Seth Rollins told me.

“The same can be said if I was going into their world, they would say, what will this guy be able to do in the octagon or with the gloves. In our world, we say welcome, but it’s time to put up or shut up. So, I am looking forward to seeing what those guys bring to the table in their respected matches at Crown Jewel,” said Rollins.

Could Chuck Liddell be the NEXT UFC Legend to Make the Jump to WWE?

Earlier this month, Liddell was interviewed by TMZ Sports. During the interview, Liddell was a variety of different questions, including if he would consider going to WWE and, if so, what would be his dream match.

“Of course, I’d still do WWE or pro wrestling. It would be a lot of fun; actually, I’d like that.” He then went on to say that he has always been interested in the WWE and that he respects what the company’s superstars do.

Someone that he would like to face off against is the Rock if given the opportunity in a WWE ring.

Chuck Liddell 'Officially Retired' from Fighting, Interested In WWE | TMZ SportsUFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell — one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time — says he's finally "officially retired" from fighting … for now. SUBSCRIBE — http://tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb LIKE TMZ on Facebook! http://tmz.me/9sGB00a FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://tmz.me/9LeeNWQ FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://tmz.me/ep7d8Bn TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://tmz.me/ccuirUZ TMZ is on iOS! http://tmz.me/ecOjgiH TMZ is on Android! http://tmz.me/pkwieRA Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://tmz.me/UsxYCvE Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://tmz.me/fPrTwZt Subscribe! TMZ: http://tmz.me/wONe5NO TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/GxCXCfl Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/cLxA82p Toofab: http://tmz.me/dsXztns Subscribe! toofab: http://tmz.me/VeVLMmi https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2020-03-03T14:13:30.000Z

Recently, Shane McMahon was asked about Chuck Liddell wanting to join that WWE and McMahon revealed he knows Liddell very well.

“I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a ring. I’d love to do that with Chuck, that’d be awesome,” said McMahon.

It should be noted that Liddell has never trained for pro wrestling, but does have an amateur wrestling background.

Back in September of 2019, Liddell revealed Shane tried to recruit with WWE.

“I used to hang out with Shane McMahon every once in a while, we would go out and party sometimes,” Liddell said. “And he said ‘If you’re ever seriously interested about coming over we should talk.’ I love fighting and I love being in real fighting and I mean I got nothing against WWE. I wouldn’t mind doing that now too. It’s just acting, going out and doing the acting. Those guys do some pretty impressive things in the ring as far as… I mean it’s all staged, but it’s still you know, it’s not easy.”

READ NEXT: Snoop Dogg’s Cousin Better Than Beyoncé, Cardi B, Says WWE Superstar [WATCH]