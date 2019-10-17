Seth Rollins Weighs-in on Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury Joining WWE

We are two weeks away from WWE Crown Jewel that will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Saud University Stadium on October 31, 2019. It will also feature Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown. This is the second installment of the Crown Jewel event and the fourth show featured in Saudi Arabia.

The headlining matches for the event will showcase competitors from all types of backgrounds in combat sports. Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will face two-time Raw WWE Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman, while former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who just agreed on a multi-year contract with WWE will face WWE Champion Brock Lensar for the championship. WWE is revisiting the UFC 121 match between both Brock Lensar and Cain Velasquez in 2010, which saw Velasquez knock Lensar out in the first a the 4:12 mark.

Velasquez was recently on the Not Sam Roberts Podcast and talked about his mindset heading into the UFC 121 bout with Lensar.

“For me, it’s just an honor for me to do that. In 2010, that fight meant everything to me. I knew what Brock Lesnar had; I knew that we had the antidote to beat him. I just knew that I can go in and do what I needed to do,” said Velasquez.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Match Card List

WWE championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Falls count anywhere for the Universal championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev and Ricochet (two spots TBD) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley (one spot TBD)

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

Tag team gauntlet for the “WWE world cup.”

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders (Raw tag team champions) vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (SmackDown tag team champions) vs. The O.C. vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins Shares His Thoughts on the Signings of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury

“I’m very excited it is always interesting when someone from another form of entertainment or sport comes into our world. To see what they bring to the table obviously, there is name value in Tyson Fury the heavyweight champion in boxing, Cain Velasquez as an Ultimate Fighting Championship and Heavyweight Champion, but now you are in my world,” Seth Rollins told me.

“The same can be said if I was going into their world they would say, what will this guy be able to do in the octagon or with the gloves. In our world we say welcome, but its time to put up or shut up. So, I am looking forward to seeing what those guys bring to the table in their respected matches at Crown Jewel,” said Rollins.

If Rollins Was Still the Universal Champion by Survivor Series Would He Want to Face Velasquez?