XFL Schedule: Are There Football Games on TV, Today, March 14-15?

There will be no XFL games today as the league announced the 2020 season has been canceled as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The XFL released a statement on the decision emphasizing that the league remains “committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”

Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.

The Houston Roughnecks will finish with the best record for the 2020 season at 5-0. Houston quarterback P.J. Walker is sure to garner NFL interest as he has already had teams scouting his games. Walker tweeted out a message thanking the league and fans for the opportunity.

“Houston… this was an amazing experience. The fans was turnt up each week. @xfl2020 appreciate the Opportunity! @XFLRoughnecks #ForTheH,” Walker noted on Twitter.

XFL Players Are Now Able to Sign With NFL Teams

The XFL’s contracts allowed players to sign with NFL teams after the league was scheduled to end in April. The cancelation of the season means XFL players are now able to sign NFL contracts, per NFL.com.

As a result, the XFL is advising players that they can sign immediately with teams in the NFL or any other league once their exit physicals are complete on Friday, sources told [Tom] Pelissero.

The XFL Did Not Fold & Plans to Resume Play in 2021

The cancelation of the season had some fans wondering about the future of the league, especially given the AAF was not able to make it through its inaugural season in 2019. The main difference is the XFL’s season is ending based on unforeseen circumstances while the AAF folded after a lack of finances.

The XFL has the advantage of television contracts as well as the financial backing of the WWE. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck spoke with NFL Network about the decision to cancel the remaining games.

“Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular season games,” Luck said, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “All players will be paid their base pay & benefits for ’20 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games.”

Seattle Dragons’ Steven Johnson Jr. took to Twitter after the XFL announced the cancelation of the season.

“I’m low key hurting 💔 I just wanna play football! I never cared how tired, how hurt, or how sick I was. Ever since I was 5 I just wanted to play! Lord willing I’ll get another shot soon! @xfl2020 THANK YOU!!! 💯 TicTic💥 – SJ59,” Johnson tweeted.

The XFL ratings continuously dropped but that does not mean the league is not viable for the future. The ratings were down 63 percent from Week 1, per Pro Football Talk, but it is not uncommon for the numbers to drop after the first week.

It will be interesting to see how the league performs in 2021, and there are still some fans holding out hope that games could be played in 2020 given the term “currently” was used in the XFL’s statement. For now, we can expect to see the XFL back in action in February 2021.