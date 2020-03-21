Seahawks’ Trade Rumors Swirl Around Former Pro Bowl Defensive End

As the Jadeveon Clowney watch continues, the Seahawks are continuing to make sure they have contingency plans in case the pass rusher bolts for perceived greener pastures. One name that continues to pop up as on the Seahawks’ radar is Jaguars’ pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

The defensive end was set to be a free agent, but the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him to avoid letting the defensive end walk for nothing. Both parties have been vocal about their desire to move on, and the franchise tag allows Jacksonville to get something in return. The Seahawks have consistently been linked to Ngakoue in several reports including Pro Football Network’s Benjamin Albright listing Seattle as one of the teams in contact with the Jaguars.

Pro Football Network’s NFL Insider Ben Allbright is reporting that several teams have inquired about Ngakoue and are interested in making a deal with Jacksonville. Those teams include the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles have also checked in on Ngakoue. But their level of interest is unclear at the moment.

Fans Have Been Using Ngakoue’s Instagram For Signs of Where He Could Be Traded

Seeing reports that Yannick Ngakoue is in Seattle, and his Instagram feed shows a picture that appears to be from SeaTac Airport. A reminder that teams are not allowed to host player visits until March 31. pic.twitter.com/OQ4VSK1i6L — Stephen Cohen (@scohenSEA) March 18, 2020

With no other sports to compete with, NFL free agency has taken center stage this week. Fans have been following Ngakoue’s Instagram posts for signs of where he may get traded. The pass rusher posted a photo at an airport that some fans insisted looked like Seattle. Ngakoue never announced where he was located, but the NFL’s current travel ban makes it unlikely that it was related to the rumors as ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed.

“Regarding Yannick Ngakoue’s IG photo that sort of looks like it could be from Sea-Tac airport: based on my interpretation and

@SeifertESPN’s of this memo, it doesn’t seem that Ngakoue would have any reason to be in Seattle for anything related to a possible trade to the Seahawks,” Henderson explained on Twitter.

The following day Ngakoue posted photos hinting at the Eagles, showing why social media is hard to take with anything more than a grain of salt when it comes to trade rumors. All indications are the Seahawks’ preference would be to re-sign Clowney rather than trade for potentially a one-year rental like Ngakoue. It would likely take at least a first-round pick to acquire Ngakoue, and he would be a free agent next offseason. The Seahawks would find themselves in a similar situation that they are in now with Clowney, and Ngakoue is unlikely to expect any less money.