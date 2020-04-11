Ex-Falcons Fullback’s Son is Unstoppable at 6-Years-Old [WATCH]

Former Atlanta Falcons fullback, Mike Cox is breeding future NFL legends. Cox shared a video on Twitter of his son who is 6-years-old taking the ball to the house for a 40-yard touchdown.

What makes it even better is that the voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Andy Demetra commentated over the footage.

Cox’s son, Thad Cox is also repping his dad’s old Georgia Tech number, No. 40. Demetra called Cox’s prodigy “unstoppable.”

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mike Cox’s Football Career

Cox made a name for himself early on at Red Land high school as the starting tailback. He later entered his school’s sports Hall of Fame alongside his three siblings. He went south to play college ball at Georgia Tech and just two days into camp he was switched to fullback.

He went undrafted in 2008 until the Kansas City Chiefs signed him as a free agent. With a lot of thanks to Cox’s explosive blocking skills, Jamaal Charles rushed for 1,000 yards during the 2009 season. Cox also managed to score his first NFL touchdown in the same season. In 2010 the Chiefs lead the league in rushing, again a big thanks to Cox. He spent three years in Kansas before heading to Atlanta.

Cox played in 17-regular season games as a Falcon and made three playoff games. He spent two seasons in Atlanta. After four shoulder surgeries and a broken finger, Cox knew it was time to hang up the game.

He ended his NFL career playing in a total of 59 games with 27 receptions, 5 carries and one touchdown.

A Broken Finger Ended Cox’s Career

No, I’m just kidding. But the only time Cox landed on an injury report was his last year with the Falcons when he broke his finger against the Buccaneers and played through it. To be fair, it wasn’t just any broken finger, it was sick.

Cox detailed the moment he broke his finger for Heavy.com.

“I was blocking and third play of the game I broke my finger. My fingernail and bone came out of my glove. Blood as pouring out of my glove. I tried to run off the field and my running back coach, coach Brown was like coach no we need you in here for the next play. So I went out for another play.”

He finished the play and was in the huddle for the next play when Falcons legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez noticed Cox’s bone sticking out and told him to get off of the field.

“I went in and saw the trainer. They took my fingernail off and set it apart. I played the rest of the game. Then I came back in and they stitched my fingernail back on. That was the last week of the season.”

“It was so embarrassing, the injury report said ‘Fullback-Mike Cox-Finger.’ I was like that’s the most-sissy looking thing right there for a Fullback.”

Cox has two sons and a daughter and says his daughter is just like the boys. From what little we’ve seen from his son Thad, and with his dad’s gritty character, we’ll be sure to see him in the pros––that’s no exaggeration.

READ NEXT: Falcons’ Dan Quinn Has Inside Scoop on Top Draft Prospect