Georgia Tech’s Tight End Invited to Falcons’ Pro Day

Georgia Tech’s notable tight end Tyler Davis had himself a day at Pro Day which ended with three interviews and an invitation to the Falcons’ local pro day that will be held in April.

Davis and other teammates performed in front of a small crowd with Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Falcons director of college scouting Steve Sabo watching.

The Falcons are in the market for an affordable tight end if their star tight end, Austin Hooper decides to go elsewhere. Dimitroff said he is letting Hooper test free as of earlier this month.

Davis also met with the Jaguars and the Bengals.

Davis’ Performance

Davis caught 17 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown in the 2019 season. He played only one season at Tech as a graduate transfer from Connecticut. He earned his bachelor’s degree in financial management in three years. He came to Tech to pursue a master’s in economics at Georgia Tech.

At Connecticut, Davis played in 36 games and made 15 starts. He had 47 catches for 500 yards and seven touchdowns for the Huskies. Davis was the first tight end to take part in Tech’s pro day offense since 2007.

For 2019 he was selected as a team captain and he was also on the 2019 John Mackey Award watch list.

“It went awesome, Davis told AJC. I felt fast out there. We’ll see what the numbers look like when they come back.”

Davis measured in at 6-foot-4 250 pounds and rand the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds.

“It was awesome to see how many coaches from the Falcons’ staff were here,” Davis said. “It was awesome to work with them, very knowledgeable coaches. It was just a cool experience to be with them and hear some tips from them.”

Overall, Davis was proud of his performance.

“We were going at a pretty fast pace. I gave everything that I had. I was really proud of the day. It was just awesome to come out here one more time and do it in my Georgia Tech stuff.”

Davis Needs to Prove Himself

Back in November, Davis had an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds where they ask him:

In 15 words or less, why should an NFL team invest in you?

“They will not get a harder worker, leader or a better teammate than myself,” Davis responded.

As reiterated over and over in many NFL draft posts for the Falcons, they have limited cap space and will need to be creative in finding affordable yet talented players.

Davis may have proved himself at Pro Day, but he will need to do again in front of all of the Falcons in April.

