NFL Draft Best Available: Ross Blacklock Headlines Falcons Top Fits

Round two of the 2020 NFL Draft is underway tonight at 7PM/ET on ESPN. The Atlanta Falcons will get the 15th pick (47th overall) in the second round and the 78th overall in the third round.

After filling their cornerback void in the first-round it’s time the Falcons turn to the trenches. There’s a lot of talent left on the boards, but the Falcons need to stay focused on what their top priorities are.

It’s time for the Falcons to address the defensive tackle position to keep them from being bullied along the line in 2020. It should have been addressed in the first round according to draft guru Mel Kiper, but there’s no going back now.

There’s still top DT talent out there but the Falcons can’t wait any longer because it’ll fade out after the second and third.

One player who is well tied to the Falcons in round 2 is former TCU defensive tackle, Ross Blacklock.

Blacklock’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’3

Weight: 290 lbs

Arms: 32 3/8”

Hands: 9 3/4”

Prospect Grade: 6.39 (will be a starter within first two seasons)

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

A Horned Frog?

Not the scariest mascot, but Blacklock sure made it seem that way.

Blacklock showed dominated on the field as a redshirt freshman for the Frogs. He was named All-American with Big Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year honors after recording 27 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and two sacks in 14 starts.

Unfortunately, an Achilles injury kept him from playing his sophomore year. Blacklock ended up dropping 25 pounds during rehab which was in his favor. The following season he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors posting 40 tackles, nine for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts.

Athleticism runs deep in his family. His father, Jimmy is a basketball Hall of Famer at the University of Texas. He also spent time showing off his skills around the world with the infamous Harlem Globetrotters.

What the Expert Says

Expert ESPN analyst Lance Zierlein gives his overview:

Flashes menacing disruptive qualities as a gap seeker, but is just ordinary when forced to sit and take on blocks. Blacklock rebounded from a 2018 Achilles injury and showed off basketball quickness that was often too much for a single blocker. However, his technique and hand usage need work, as he’s inconsistent holding the point and keeping his feet. He’s a hit-or-miss run defender, but he’s a relentless pass rusher with elite lateral quickness and change of direction to exploit interior galoots and open pathways to the pocket. Blacklock needs development as a one-gapping three-technique with rare movement talent and intriguing rush potential.

Ross Blacklock, DT, #TCU: • Twitched up throughout (+)

• Excellent lateral mover (++)

• True up-the-field penetrator

• Energizer Bunny in between whistles

• Leveled pads all the time (+)

• Tremendous upside pic.twitter.com/XGATYJeBTB — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 30, 2020

Falcons Trading Up?

I don’t want to excited anyone, because I was disappointed after listening to the all the hype just for the Falcons to stay at No. 16 and select a guy many weren’t expecting.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport did say this afternoon that the Falcons are among other teams who are trying to move up.

Some buzz on Round 2:

— Among the players the #Bengals like at No. 33 are Ross Blocklock & Denzel Mims.

— #Colts (34) & #Dolphins (39) open to moving out.

— #Saints (CB? LB?), #Jets (CB?), #Jaguars (OT?), #Falcons among the teams who have made calls to move up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Ross Blacklock has a lot of other teams shopping around for him, so if the Falcons are dying to have him then they might have to try harder to move up this time.

READ NEXT: