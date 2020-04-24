Falcons NFL Draft Picks: When Does Atlanta Select in 3rd Round?

It’s day two of the NFL Draft 2020 NFL draft. The Atlanta Falcons stayed put at their No. 16 spot to select former Clemson cornerback, A.J. Terell in the first round. It looks like they will keep their second and third-round spots as well.

Starting at 7 PM/ET on ESPN tonight, the Falcons will enter the second round with the 47th overall pick and the third round with the 78th overall pick.

The Falcons sure did surprise and disappoint us by not living up to the media hype a lot of us in the first round by not trading up from 16th overall to select Terrell.

Head coach Dan Quinn gave some insight as to how the draft has unfolded for them so far.

“As you’re going into the next couple of days, there’s that position that we had talked about that had some depth in some pass rushers and defensive tackles,” Quinn said. “Just some years, that’s how it falls through. Some of the corners were regarded higher and some of the defensive tackles maybe a little bit lower. That doesn’t mean if you’re not a first-round pick you’re not a good player, that’s far from it.”

Turn to the Trenches in 2nd Round

Since the Falcons completely jumped over LSU defensive end K’lavon Chaisson and Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and missed out on South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, lets hope they address one of those needs in the second.

One draft expert from Pro Football Network, Neal Driscoll has that Falcons picking defensive tackle from TCU Ross Blacklock.

Makes a lot of sense since the Falcons were projected to grab Kinlaw and he went at No. 15 to the 49ers right before the Falcons’ pick.

Blacklock is considered a “relentless pass rusher.”

Is a Running Back Possible for 3rd Round?

There’s a lot of needs left for the Falcons to fill but at the second-round, they’ll want to address the defensive line. And maybe continue to do that well into the third-round two before wanting to grab another running back or another corner.

If the Falcons do however go for a running back, it looks like it could be Cam Akers. Akers said the Falcons seemed “very interested” in him at the national scouting combine in February.

Akers said the Falcons seemed "very interested" in him at the national scouting combine in February.

Cam Akers’ Time as a Seminole

Akers decided to forego his senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft after his junior season at FSU. He made quite an impact at FSU.

During his three years as a Seminole, Akers ran the ball a total of 586 times for 2,874 yards. He finished his career with 34 touchdowns, and 27 of those were rushing touchdowns.

Heres what expert NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has to say:

Despite a disappointing win-loss record and a lack of blocking up front, Akers maintained a consistent level of play that represents his football character. He runs with tempo and flow but alters his rush track at a moment’s notice when needed. He is elusive but lacking the instant burst of a slasher capable of stacking long runs in a single game. Akers has above-average open-field vision once he’s into the second level and looks to run through the tackler’s pads as a finisher. He’s a three-down option with good feel for finding the crease near the goal line, but ball security needs to improve. He can be Leg 1 or 2 of a tandem rushing attack and is one of the more natural runners in the draft.

