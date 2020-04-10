Browns GM Comments on Team’s Pursuit of Pro Bowler

How close did the Cleveland Browns come to signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney? Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry isn’t letting that slip.

Berry was asked about the Browns’ pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick, but was tight-lipped on the situation.

“I’m not going to get into the habit of commenting on players that aren’t on our roster,” Berry told reporters, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Jadeveon, he’s a good football player. We’re actively always looking. We’re going to be aggressive and adding talent to the roster.”

Clowney is the most notable free agent left on the market. He’s failed to command the amount of money he expected, which has led to him lingering around. The asking price is reportedly between $17-18 million, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still “interested” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 1, 2020

According to Seattle-based insider John Clayton, a physical has held up the process for the Browns in pursuing Clowney further.

Insider: Browns ‘All in’ On Free Agency

The Browns have already made some big moves in free agency, most notably with tight end Austin Hooper and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Clowney would just be the next step of what the Browns described as a “aggressive” strategy.

“They’re all in on free agency,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter, per Heavy’s Jonathan Adams. “This is not a rebuild any longer because I’m told not only did they sign big players like Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin, they’ve been in on the Jadeveon Clowney mix. Some people around the league believe they even got close to a deal at some point in the last week. And so, they have Olivier Vernon as [a] pass rusher, but he has a $15.5 million cap hit. They can always switch that out for Clowney opposite Myles Garrett, [which] would be a dangerous combination on the edge for the Cleveland Browns. Two or three years ago, they would not be looking at making these kind of moves, but it is a different time. They’re all in because they believe they can contend right now.”

Last year with the Seattle Seahawks, Clowney suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10, which he had surgery on this offseason. He played in 13 games — starting 11 — notching three sacks and 31 tackles.

Browns Can Afford Clowney, But Long-Term Unlikely

The Browns have nearly $43.5 million in cap room available for next season (per Spotrac) and also have a situation with current defensive end Olivier Vernon. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported earlier this offseason that the Browns would “probably be looking to replace” Vernon, who entered the offseason as the highest paid player on the roster, due $15.5 million next season. But the Browns would suffer no dead cap money if they parted ways with him, making the veteran defensive end disposable if they found a better option.

Vernon had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season. He’s missed 15 games over the past three years, but was named a Pro Bowler with the Giants in 2018 after collecting seven sacks in 11 games.

Both Vernon and Clowney are a gamble at this point in terms of health, so the question would be if the Browns are willing to give Clowney an extra few million dollars on a possible one-year deal to hold down the starting spot opposite Myles Garret, who will be due a big extension of his own soon.

