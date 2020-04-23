Browns Defender Claps Back at Fan Over Criticism

The Cleveland Browns used free agency to shore up a lot of their weak positions, but a spot that remains with more than a few questions is linebacker.

The Browns signed linebacker B.J. Goodson, but the former Packer is far from a proven starter. Goodson played 254 snaps last season on defense in Green Bay and also contributed on special teams. He started nine of his 15 games with the Packers, finishing with 37 tackles. He started 20 games in the two previous seasons combined with the New York Giants. Goodson totaled 114 tackles in those games.

The Browns moved on from veterans Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert in the offseason, and the incumbent linebackers on the roster include second-year players Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson. Wilson, a fifth-round pick in 2019, saw a good chunk of playing time last year.

Wilson was forced into action after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey, and the Alabama product performed admirably. In 14 starts, Wilson racked up 82 total tackles from his inside linebacker spot to go with an interception and sack.

While there were some rookie moments, Wilson’s athletic versatility established him as a key piece of the defense going forward, so much so that he earned $415,296 in performance-based pay from the NFL. That was the second-highest number, behind only Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward, who received $428,335.

Mack Wilson Takes Note of Fan’s Criticism

Wilson has been one of the more vocal players on the Browns roster this offseason via social media and isn’t scared to voice his opinion.

While browsing social media, Wilson stumbled on a tweet that said, “I think it’s fair to say the Cleveland Browns, on paper, have the league’s worst linebacker corps.”

Wilson responded: “This tweet will be in my locker and at my crib. Thank you & Go Browns.”

It’s safe to say, Wilson will be motivated to prove all the haters wrong next season as the Browns look to end a postseason drought that has spanned 17 seasons.

Mack Wilson Ready for Browns to Get Things Rolling

Wilson is bullish on his Browns and expressed that he is confident in the new staff, headlined by head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“I feel like coach Stefanski is going to get this thing rolling for us. And coach Woods coming from the 49ers, their defense was very successful,” Wilson said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s Bull and Fox. “I feel like he’s going to put guys like me and the rest of my teammates in position to make plays. I’m fired up about it. We got some great coaches and can do some great things this year.”

After being a part of a well-hyped squad that stumbled to a 6-10 finish, Wilson is ready to turn things around.

“They feel like we weren’t having fun last year,” Wilson said. “When they watch film they see us not really celebrating after one of our teammates make a play. They say that’s something we’ve got to change. I was all in for it. That’s something we are going to try to work on this year. We are going to try to have fun.”

