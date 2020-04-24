Browns WR Odell Beckham Furious Over NFL Draft Coverage

Odell Beckham was not happy with the NFL Draft coverage, ripping the broadcast on social media for showing one of the lowlights of his career when he attacked a kicking net during his tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants.

The Cleveland Browns star pass-catcher took to Twitter to share some heated thoughts about the clip being shown, feeling like it took away from the picks being made.

I love how many positives things we could be showing during these times and especially during the draft where these young men are at their dream stage. Yet y’all still like to use one moment of me and the kickin net!!! 😂😂 this world is hilarious ! That shxts really sad — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

“Allllllll the moment and memories !! Yet that’s what we choose to do and show. Lol a fair representation of how sad shxt really is. How bout don’t use me at alll!”

Beckham has said before that he feels targeted by the bad coverage and spotlight he gets, but has learned to laugh at it.

“Can’t do anything but laugh at this point,” he continued on social media. “I know who I am. Stay tryna disrespect me. Stay tryna down me. Stay wanting me to be something im not. Give it up!! Anyways I’m done there no winning a battle against a barrel of ink.”

Beckham was traded to Cleveland last offseason from New York, ending an interesting saga with the Giants where he garnered a reputation in the media as a diva. However, despite some rumors, Beckham has been able to turn things around in Cleveland, proving to be a terrific teammate and backing quarterback Baker Mayfield despite some tough times during the 6-10 campaign a year ago.

Beckham Had Disappointing First Season in Cleveland

Beckham broke the 1,000-yard barrier, but he did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

However, Beckham was injured for the majority of the season — starting at OTAs — limiting the chemistry he could build with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham said toward the end of the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

Beckham had surgery on a core muscle at the start of the offseason and should be ready to go if the season starts on time. He’s shown off some of his workouts on social media recently, assuring that.

Odell Beckham a Constant Topic of Trade Rumors

The new regime in Cleveland of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have expressed that Beckham is a key part of the future for the Browns.

That being said, Beckham has found himself at the center of trade rumors. The latest had Beckham landing in Minnesota, although the Browns quickly stomped that unfound rumor out.

“It’s frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it’s pretty clear, but we’re trying to build at this point,” Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ve done an awful lot in free agency. We’re excited about what we’ll have a chance to do in the draft, and we’re really building around a corps of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core.

“And the idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, and [it’s] really not something that we’re exploring at all. So, yeah, it’s completely false.”

Beckham himself has made it clear he wants to stay in Cleveland.

“With the new coach coming in, just seeing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings for a long time with [Adam] Thielen and [Stephon] Diggs,’’ Beckham told Complex Sports earlier this offseason. “These are people who I’ve watched closely on their film, and just seeing the things that he did and meeting him and seeing where his mind’s at for Jarvis [Landry] and myself of how this will all work out, I have a good feeling about it, you know?’’

