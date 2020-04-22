Trade for Pro Bowler Still on Table For Browns: Report

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams for quite some time, and the team’s interest remains high as the NFL Draft nears.

A trade for the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle is something that is firmly “still on the table” for the Browns, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“I’m told acquiring Trent Williams is ‘still on the table’ for the Browns, per source today,” Anderson wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Nothing is imminent or super close right now, but the Browns are keeping their thumb on the situation — meaning something still may, or may not happen with Trent before or after the draft.”

Williams held out for the first part of last season. According to ESPN, Williams’ early-season absence had to do with his distrust of the team’s medical staff, something that stems from a growth on his head he had removed in the offseason. After returning, he failed his physical due to helmet discomfort stemming from the growth removal and never played a game.

Williams agent, Vincent Taylor, assured The Athletic that his client is ready to get back on the field.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Taylor said. “We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

Browns Not Shy to Get Aggressive

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made sure to note in his recent press conferences that he will be very aggressive in an attempt to improve the roster. Berry had an interesting answer when asked about a possible trade for a veteran.

“In terms of likeliness, we will probably never know until we are closer to the draft, but we will explore any avenue that can improve the roster,” Berry said. “It truly is the approach. Anything that we think can help improve the team, we are going to be actively exploring it and will certainly listen but I can’t say anything specific.”

The asking price for Williams has been reported to be a second-round pick. There have also been reports that the Browns have been actively looking to trade back from their No. 10 spot in the first round. So if they feel the 31-year-old Williams is their solution at left tackle, they could move back to collect their picks, trade for Williams and snag another player to fill a need later in the first round.

Former GM: Trent Williams Still ‘Top-Five’ Tackle

Former general manager Scot McCloughan believes Williams still has enough upside to be considered a better option than the talented crop of tackles in this year’s draft.

“He’d be the first tackle taken this year in the draft, hands down, . . . even at his age,” McCloughan said, per Pro Football Talk. “You know what you got. You bring him in, you’re going to get three to four years out of him, and it’s going to be Pro Bowl years. He’s legit one of the top five tackles in the NFL, hands down, right now. … He’s a great guy and a great teammate. Players love being around him.”

Tackles the Browns could scoop up at No. 10 include Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

