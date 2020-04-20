Browns GM Breaks Silence on Mekhi Becton’s Failed Test

Potential top 10 pick Mekhi Becton had a failed drug test come to light this week, giving teams with the massive former Louisville offensive tackle high on their NFL Draft boards something to consider.

According to multiple reports, teams have been informed of Becton’s drug test and he will now enter “Stage 1” of the league’s intervention program. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, he will be in that stage for no more than 60 days, per the new NFL collective bargaining agreement. If he’s not flagged again within that time span, he would assume the same status as a player who has never been referred to the program.

If Mekhi Becton has no further flagged tests or issues in 60 days, “he will thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program.” https://t.co/9pyQ3AVDfe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2020

Becton is part of a strong class of offensive tackles, which also includes Andrew Georgia’s Thomas Georgia, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr. and Tristan Wirfs. Becton made some noise at the combine, running a speedy 5.10 second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds.

Browns Won’t Comment on Mekhi Becton’s Failed Test

Andrew Berry: "There are a lot of good football players in this draft" | Cleveland BrownsExecutive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media on April 20, 2020. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-04-20T17:21:34.000Z

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 10 pick in the draft and are expected to target a solution for their left tackle spot with their first-round pick. There’s a chance that Becton’s failed test could open the door for him to slide to the Browns.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Becton’s failed test on Monday during a conference call with reporters.

“I’m not going to get into the habit of commenting on a specific prospect here, but suffice it to say that we’ll take all information into consideration when making a player decision,” said Berry, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

It was stressed the Becton does not have a history of failed tests from college, and Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said he doesn’t expect it to be a reoccurring thing for Becton in his career.

“I would tell you it would be a surprise if he has a failed test,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told ESPN. “He’s just been a model student-athlete for us. … I’m not worried about him. He is going to have a great career. I don’t think he’s going to be any trouble for any teams.”

Browns Not Worried About Limited Pre-Draft Scouting

The coronavirus pandemic has made life harder for teams around the league to do their homework on prospects leading up to the draft, eliminating pro days among other things. But Berry was confident his crew has done enough to get the information needed for a solid draft.

“I don’t think it really complicates matters that much for really any prospect from a background perspective, and the reason is a lot of the work that we do is with individuals who have spent the last three, four years with these guys on a day to day basis,” Berry told reporters. “In terms of the spring scouting process, not necessarily being able to have guys on site, we are very fortunate to live in the age in technology where we have Zoom, FaceTime, things of that nature.

“We were able to sit with most, if not all these guys, at the combine. So I think there have been enough touch points where we get a really good sense of who these guys are as individuals, and we’re very fortunate just with all the video capabilities today where you can get a lot of, well, maybe not quite 100 percent of the value, but a lot of the similar value that you would have with guys on site. So I think we’ll be well prepared there, and I think we’ll have good information on all the prospects.”

READ NEXT: Browns Star Odell Beckham Shows Off Intense ‘Rona’ Workout