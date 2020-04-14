Trade for Pro Bowl Lineman ‘Contingency Plan’ for Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been persistent in their pursuit of Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams. But with some uncertainty in Williams’ health and the price tag of both the trade and an extension have slowed Cleveland’s quest to land the seven-time Pro Bowler significantly.

With the No. 10 pick in the draft, the Browns are expected to shore up the left tackle spot, although that could certainly change depending on what happens in front of them with the first nine picks. Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas and Mekhi Becton are all worthy of top 10 consideration.

With that in mind, ESPN Browns beat reporter Jake Trotter says Williams should be considered a “contingency plan.”

“At this moment, the Browns seem focused on drafting their left tackle of the future with the 10th selection. But if something happens in the draft — say, an unexpected run on tackles before the Browns can pick, or they get a trade offer for the 10th pick they can’t turn down — Cleveland can always circle back to Washington on a Williams trade to address left tackle,” Trotter reported. “That option gives the Browns the freedom to pounce on an opportunity should one arrive on draft night.”

Physical for Trent Williams Not Holding up Trade: Report

In this uncertain time, physicals have made it hard for teams to evaluate the health of players they are targeting who might be coming off a season with lost time. Williams did not play at all last year due in part to a cancerous growth he had removed on his head. However, cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported his health is not an issue.

“The coronavirus pandemic is presenting challenges with medical exams for all players, both veterans and college prospects, and in some cases it is a bit risky,” Cabot reported. in her weekly Q&A column. “But I’ve been told by several people that Williams is healthy and that teams aren’t worried about the cancerous growth he had removed from his head. He’s fully recovered, and a recurrence is not anticipated.”

Williams agent, Vincent Taylor, told The Athletic earlier this offseason that his client is ready to get back on the field.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Taylor said. “We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

Browns Keeping the Door Open With No. 10 Pick

Offensive line is an obvious need, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear in his conference call with reporters last week that no one should make assumptions on what the Browns will do with their pick.

“Jack (Conklin) has played left tackle before. Chris Hubbard has played left tackle before. Kendall Lamm has played left tackle,” Berry told reporters, per cleveland.com. “I would not make any assumptions about what we may or may not do moving forward.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Details Interesting Draft-Day Trade Possibility for Browns