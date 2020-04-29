Analyst Names New Chiefs RB on List of Top 5 ‘New Faces’ of the 2020 Season

Rookie Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t taken his first professional snap, but already one analyst has him ranked on his “Top New Faces of the 2020 NFL Season.” Coming in at number 5, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager explained his reasoning below:

It's a brave new world. @PSchrags provides his list of his top 5 "New Faces" of the 2020 NFL season. 5. @Chiefs RB @Clydro_22

4. @Browns HC Kevin Stefanksi

3. @Tua

2. @Giants HC Joe Judge

1. ??? Disagree? Have at it, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xiWQ0CUk0Q — GMFB (@gmfb) April 29, 2020

“With all the primetime games Kansas City is going to be playing in, you better believe Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be an important name and a new face.”

The official NFL schedule has yet to be released, but the Chiefs are aware of their opponents when they begin their title defense this fall. Among the AFC West rival, Andy Reid’s men also have contests against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given that impressive lineup, a few must-watch primetime matchups will surely be on the schedule.

CEH Speaks out on Mahomes Endorsement

Getting the seal of approval from the franchise QB carries some weight, and Edwards-Helaire was elated to hear that Patrick Mahomes personally told head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach that he wanted the LSU standout to begin his professional career at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It made me feel like this was the right place to be,” the 21-year-old told TMZ Tuesday. “This is where God wanted me to be.

“And, ultimately. Man, MVP quarterback, soon to be Hall of Famer — he’s going to be a Hall of Famer, so for him to send my name in and want me to play with him, it made me feel a little special. I’m still kind of amazed by the entire situation.”

Showtime tweeted this messaged of approval immediately after the Chiefs selected him No. 32 overall in Thursday’s draft.

Head coach Reid was the first to tell Edward-Helaire that MVPat was the first on his list.

“We asked Pat Mahomes, ‘Who do you want?’ and he picked you,” Reid said to the Baton Rouge native via video.

Edwards-Helaire Will Wear a Chiefs Legend’s Number

If number 25 looks a little too familiar, then you’re right. Worn most recently by free agent LeSean McCoy and team legend Jamaal Charles, Kansas City officially announced that Edwards-Helaire will don 25 in his rookie campaign.

During his collegiate years in Baton Rouge, the reigning national champion wore No. 22 for the Tigers but looks like that’ll change as he transitions into the league. Including the retired Charles, other distinguished Chiefs athletes to wear 25 include WR Frank Pitts (1965-71) and safeties Doug Terry (1992-95), Reggie Tongue (1996-99) and Greg Wesley (2000-07).

Edwards-Helaire ranked ninth in the FBS with 1,867 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns in 15 games during his final season with the Bayou Bengals.