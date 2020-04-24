Chiefs Reveal New Jersey Number for Top Pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After months and weeks of anticipation leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs were gifted with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick on Thursday night.

The LSU product wore No. 22 for the Tigers during his three years in Baton Rouge, but he will now take on new jersey number at the next level. On Friday, the Chiefs official Twitter account revealed a photo of the rookie’s new digits.

Edwards-Helaire will sport the No. 25 in his first NFL season, taking the reins from former fan-favorite and all-time franchise rushing leader RB Jamaal Charles, who wore the number for nine seasons in Kansas City from 2008-16. Most recently, free agent RB LeSean McCoy donned No. 25 during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in 2019.

Edwards-Helaire now becomes only the 16th player in franchise history to wear the number. Among the other notable ex-Chiefs to wear the No. 25 jersey are WR Frank Pitts (1965-71) and a trio of safties, Doug Terry (1992-95), Reggie Tongue (1996-99) and Greg Wesley (2000-07).

In addition to the organization’s new top draft pick, the latest roster on the Chiefs official website also shows new jersey numbers for the team’s offseason free agent acquisitions and future/reserve contract players.

No. 6 – P Tyler Newsome

No. 8 – QB Jordan Ta’amu

No. 20 – CB Antonio Hamilton

No. 24 – RB DeAndre Washington

No. 38 – RB Marcus Marshall (future/reserve contract)

No. 45 – RB Mike Weber (future/reserve contract)

No. 75 – OT Mike Remmers

No. 83 – TE Ricky Seals-Jones

No. 90 – DE Anthony Lanier (future/reserve contract)

Mike Remmers will take over No. 75, which was previously worn by OL Cam Erving in 2019, while former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu will slide into the No. 8 jersey worn by Matt Moore last season.

