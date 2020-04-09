Tweet Falsely Claims Jets Signed Colin Kaepernick for 1 Year, $9 Million

Did Colin Colin Kaepernick sign with the New York Jets?

JUST IN: The New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/bXSZSQLtwH — SportsCenter (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

In a now deleted article written by My Fox 8 in North Carolina, the story claimed that Kaepernick is returning to the NFL after the New York Jets signed the quarterback to the team.

The report cited SportsCenter and NFL insider, Adam Schefter. Schefter has tweeted nothing about Kaepernick in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, the contract is worth one year and $9 million.

While that story might be amazing for some, there are some holes.

Taking a cursory look through Google News, no other news sources have corroborated this story. The story has been deleted and has an error message that reads: “Error We’re sorry! The page you are looking for cannot be found. Please visit the home page or use the search box in the header above.”

Secondly, the tweet cited came from an unverified account called SuperToughScene.

Veteran Chicago journalist, Demonze Spruiel rebuked the tweet via his Twitter account.

Yo, check the Twitter account before posting! THIS IS NOT TRUE! #ComeOnSon!

New York Jets sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/rZcUWaJbMd — Demonze Spruiel (@Demonze1) April 9, 2020

Lastly, Kaepernick and the NFL are not on the best of terms. The embattled quarterback has not played NFL football in three seasons. Three NFL preseasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the National Anthem. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

There was talk of a Kaepernick, Jets pairing back in the fall. The Steelers were also mentioned.

“The Jets, Sam Darnold got mono, Trevor Siemian might have broken his ankle, we don’t even know who you’ve got now,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith told Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.

“Those are two teams right there that desperately need a quarterback.”

The fourth pick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kaepernick set NFL records for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game and for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single postseason.

Kaepernick did get a tryout with the NFL back in November and it didn’t end well. He changed the location of his workout from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility to a local Atlanta-area high school football field.