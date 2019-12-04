NBA Legend Reveals Why Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Better Than Michael Vick

Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson is living his best life on the football field!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the Louisville product, Heisman Trophy winner and 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is creating the case for being the NFL’s MVP this season.

He also grew up a fan of NFL legend, Michael Vick.

This week Jackson has the chance of chasing Vick…literally!

Jackson could make NFL history this season by setting the record for the most rushing yards in a season by an NFL quarterback. Michael Vick set the record in 2006 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons with a total of 1,039 rushing yards.

If Jackson runs for 63 yards on Sunday, he’ll break Vick’s record.

“It’d be an honor,” Jackson said earlier today.

“Like I said, Mike Vick’s my favorite player. For me to do such a thing, it’s incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool, but I’m focused on the win, regardless.”

Vick’s record has stood still for over a decade. No one has gotten close to beating it. Jackson has 977 rushing yards for the 10-2 Ravens heading into Week 14 of the NFL season.

For those keeping score at home: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for 849 yards in 2014 and former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III ran for 815 yards in 2012.

This could be Lamar Jackson’s time!

Just ask three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Nate Robinson. Robinson who told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast that he’s known Griffin since his college days at Louisville. Upon informing Robinson that Jackon was a leader in Pro Bowl Votes going into the Thanksgiving holiday, he spoke glowingly of Jackson.

“He should,” Nate Robinson told Scoop B Radio.

“He’s been balling! It’s funny because I told him he was going to do this when he was in college at Lousiville. I said: ‘Bro, you’re about to kill this league, when you get the opportunity. You’re gonna show them what’s up.’ That’s Michael Vick 2.0 right there. He has the chance to be better than Vick if he keeps it up. He just has to make it to the Super Bowl. If he does; and they gave Joe Flacco $100 million, they got to give him something crazy like that. They have to throw him the bag; a well deserved one. MVP leading all quarterbacks, he’s probably leading the running backs.”

That’s high praise from Nate Robinson and as a matter of fact, Jackson is ranked ninth overall in NFL rushing yards.

For those keeping tabs: In addition to his speedy feet, Lamar Jackson has also thrown 25 touchdown passes this season.

That disction is second ranked among NFL quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson is a dual threat on the field with his arm and and his feet. Michael Vick nevr thought that his record would be broken.

“I didn’t think a guy would come along and play between the tight hashes and do the things that I’ve done,” said Vick.

“But it’s just a pleasure for me to watch and see another guy just emulating that style — and doing it better.”